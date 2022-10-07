ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

whmi.com

Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township

Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Crash in Warren kills 2 men

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Warren have confirmed a double fatal crash in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes roads.Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer, confirms the crash Monday afternoon took the lives of two family members; a father and son, on the campus of Macomb Community College.According to police the 47-year-old driver and his 18-year-old son were in a SUV that rolled over several times, hitting other parked cars, during a possible medical emergency the driver was having around 1:20 p.m. on the college campus. The teen is said to be a recent graduate of Cousino High School and a student at the community college. Police are not releasing the names of the victims until there is notification of next-of-kin. Warren police extended condolences to the family. 
WARREN, MI
Wyandotte, MI
Wyandotte, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker

A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
The Oakland Press

Judge sets $5M bond for Washington Township man accused of murdering wife

A judge set a $5 million bond for a Washington Township man accused of killing his wife and wounding a man last July in Ray Township. Judge Jennifer Andary of 42-I District Court in Romeo on Wednesday set the bond for Matthew L. Mollicone, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly, 49, and attempted murder, accused of shooting a man in the leg outside a Ray Township home.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit attorney helped convince active shooter to surrender in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a seven-hour long standoff that left one man dead and another in handcuffs. Dearborn police say a 38-year-old man from Riverview is in custody after shooting and killing a 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk on Thursday. Police say it all began with a "billing dispute" between the gunman and hotel staff. Despite dozens of local, state and federal police, as well as the family members called to the scene to assist, it was Detroit attorney Gabi Silver who the gunman wanted to talk to. "I was taking my dog to the vet, I arrived at the...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Border Patrol, police thwart child abduction near Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been arrested near Detroit after abducting a baby, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB). At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Border Patrol agents were monitoring a radio frequency used by police departments and learned of a vehicle pursuit involving the Flat Rock Police Department and a person who abducted a child using a handgun. CPB says the child’s mother had been assaulted in the process of the abduction. During the pursuit, a Flat Rock Police Dept. vehicle was disabled with no other law enforcement nearby to assist, CPB said.
DETROIT, MI
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Probe into three drug deaths leads to arrest

An investigation into the overdose deaths of three people led to the arrest of a man from Detroit, Mich., who was found in a North Knoxville apartment along with a cache of items commonly used by drug traffickers and what appeared to be either heroin or fentanyl, authorities said Thursday.
KNOXVILLE, TN

