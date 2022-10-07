Read full article on original website
whmi.com
Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township
Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
The Oakland Press
Police say suspected thieves fled burning car; stolen items found inside
Multiple items stolen from a vehicle parked outside a Bloomfield Township restaurant were found soon afterward in a burning vehicle about two miles away, police said. The suspected thieves were seen fleeing the burning vehicle and are at-large, police said. The incident unfolded at around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5...
Police: Crash in Warren kills 2 men
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Warren have confirmed a double fatal crash in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes roads.Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer, confirms the crash Monday afternoon took the lives of two family members; a father and son, on the campus of Macomb Community College.According to police the 47-year-old driver and his 18-year-old son were in a SUV that rolled over several times, hitting other parked cars, during a possible medical emergency the driver was having around 1:20 p.m. on the college campus. The teen is said to be a recent graduate of Cousino High School and a student at the community college. Police are not releasing the names of the victims until there is notification of next-of-kin. Warren police extended condolences to the family.
Fatal drive-by shooting in Detroit: Victim tried to get away but succumbed to injuries
Detroit police continue to investigate this morning after a 50-year-old man was fatally injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. The victim tried to escape but only drove a few blocks before crashing into a fence at nearby high school.
Detroit News
Dearborn hotel workers engaged shooting suspect over noise complaint. Here's what happened next
Representatives for the Hampton Inn hotel in downtown Dearborn said Monday that a dispute about a bill appeared to have led to a nearly seven-hour standoff Thursday with a man who allegedly opened fire, killing a staffer, despite earlier statements denying a conflict over money spurred the shooting. Earlier information...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side
DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said. A 50-year-old male...
2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College
Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College.
Shots fired at off-duty police officer: Law enforcement is working to determine if the attack was targeted
An off-duty Detroit police officer and his girlfriend were shot at while sitting in his car early Monday morning. Law enforcement is investigating to determine whether or not the attack was targeted.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
Detroit man charged with first-degree murder in shooting, standoff with police at Dearborn hotel
A 34-year-old Detroit man is facing first-degree murder and other charges after fatally shooting a man at a Dearborn hotel and barricading himself inside a room for more than seven hours.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker
A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say
DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit. Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning.
The Oakland Press
Judge sets $5M bond for Washington Township man accused of murdering wife
A judge set a $5 million bond for a Washington Township man accused of killing his wife and wounding a man last July in Ray Township. Judge Jennifer Andary of 42-I District Court in Romeo on Wednesday set the bond for Matthew L. Mollicone, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly, 49, and attempted murder, accused of shooting a man in the leg outside a Ray Township home.
Detroit attorney helped convince active shooter to surrender in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a seven-hour long standoff that left one man dead and another in handcuffs. Dearborn police say a 38-year-old man from Riverview is in custody after shooting and killing a 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk on Thursday. Police say it all began with a "billing dispute" between the gunman and hotel staff. Despite dozens of local, state and federal police, as well as the family members called to the scene to assist, it was Detroit attorney Gabi Silver who the gunman wanted to talk to. "I was taking my dog to the vet, I arrived at the...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
Detroit News
'I'm inside': Senior found in Birmingham basement after neighbors hear cries; charge follows
Birmingham — An 83-year-old man with dementia was removed from the basement of a Birmingham duplex in July after a concerned neighbor reported to authorities the sounds of knocking and moaning coming from the home. This situation led to charges against a 27-year-old believed to be his caregiver, police records show.
1 man found fatally shot inside Dodge Charger in East Detroit: DPD
Detectives with Detroit police are at the scene of a second deadly shooting reported overnight after a victim was found dead in his car with apparent gunshot wounds.
WNEM
Border Patrol, police thwart child abduction near Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect has been arrested near Detroit after abducting a baby, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB). At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Border Patrol agents were monitoring a radio frequency used by police departments and learned of a vehicle pursuit involving the Flat Rock Police Department and a person who abducted a child using a handgun. CPB says the child’s mother had been assaulted in the process of the abduction. During the pursuit, a Flat Rock Police Dept. vehicle was disabled with no other law enforcement nearby to assist, CPB said.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Probe into three drug deaths leads to arrest
An investigation into the overdose deaths of three people led to the arrest of a man from Detroit, Mich., who was found in a North Knoxville apartment along with a cache of items commonly used by drug traffickers and what appeared to be either heroin or fentanyl, authorities said Thursday.
