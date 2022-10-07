WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Warren have confirmed a double fatal crash in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes roads.Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer, confirms the crash Monday afternoon took the lives of two family members; a father and son, on the campus of Macomb Community College.According to police the 47-year-old driver and his 18-year-old son were in a SUV that rolled over several times, hitting other parked cars, during a possible medical emergency the driver was having around 1:20 p.m. on the college campus. The teen is said to be a recent graduate of Cousino High School and a student at the community college. Police are not releasing the names of the victims until there is notification of next-of-kin. Warren police extended condolences to the family.

WARREN, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO