Chad
3d ago
More entitlement mentality. How about working for a living instead?
11
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County short 145 case workers in Department of Child and Family Services office
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Like so many businesses and offices in Northeast Ohio, workers at Cuyahoga County’s child and family services put “We’re Hiring” signs outside the Jane Edna Hunter building. What’s different about the ask within that department is that children’s lives are literally dependent...
WAND TV
Ohio residents arrested in Urbana with large amount of drugs
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Three individuals from Ohio were arrested in Urbana and found with a large amount of drugs. According to the Urbana Police Department, on Thursday, October 6, at approximately 5:38 PM, officers responded to Tatman’s Towing at 810 Perkins Rd. in reference to a suspicious activity call regarding a vehicle stored there.
Two Ohio men arrested in Belmont County with thousands of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department stated that the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested two people on felony drug charges after a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, detectives assigned to the unit discovered more than 2,500 counterfeit pills with the markings, “M30.” These pills appeared to be the prescription […]
As Ohio Republicans loosen state’s gun laws, poll finds voters overwhelmingly favor several new gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state, a new poll has found. However, a majority of Ohio voters also support arming teachers in schools – something...
It’s my house too, since that’s still the address on my driver’s license: Orange Police Blotter
Harassing communication, trespassing: Waterford Court. A resident reported at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 28 her ex-boyfriend, 43, text-messaged that her male friend had to be off “their” property by the time the ex showed up there. She told police the ex was jealous and still believed he lived there because it was still the address listed on his driver’s license -- even though he moved out three months ago.
KPD arrests Detroit man wanted in Ohio after investigation into Knoxville overdose deaths
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man from Detroit is in custody as Knoxville police continue to investigate three overdose deaths. The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrested Donjae Bell, 29, on Monday after executing a state search warrant at 1900 Dutch Valley Drive in North Knoxville as part of the months-long investigation.
cleveland19.com
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home after deployment to Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 will begin their journey home following a weeks-long deployment to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Officials said the crew was demobilized at 6 a.m. Sunday. They were activated back on Sept. 24. Missions by Ohio Task Force 1 included...
Ongoing substance use disorder crisis demands state, federal policy responses: Brian Lane and Daniel Lettenberger-Klein
CLEVELAND -- The substance use disorder crisis in our region, and across the country, is not going away. In fact, it’s getting worse. The state of Ohio is ground zero for opioid overdose deaths, leading the nation with an overdose death rate of 38.3 per 100,000, compared to 21.6 per 100,000 nationally. And it’s not just about opioids anymore. The crisis has worsened and evolved. We are now in the fourth wave of the epidemic characterized by concurrent stimulant and synthetic opioid abuse.
Illinois woman charged with drug crimes
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County State’s Attorney announced on Thursday that a woman has been charged with a pair of felonies related to possession and delivery of methamphetamine. April Bigler is charged with possession and intent to deliver meth, a Class 1 felony, and possession of meth with a prior conviction from […]
WKRC
3 shot during Ohio high school football game
TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
cleveland19.com
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Preliminary Injunction has been granted against an abortion ban in the state of Ohio. This means that abortions can still take place in Ohio within 22 weeks. The decision comes after a joint lawsuit by multiple organizations across the state. “Today we will celebrate this...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Gov. Mike DeWine campaign ad attacks Nan Whaley over coronavirus relief spending that DeWine has campaigned on
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine’s reelection campaign is airing a new TV attack ad criticizing Democratic opponent Nan Whaley for supporting the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a coronavirus relief bill. But what the ad doesn’t mention is that for almost a year, DeWine has been touting...
7 Ohio students aboard bus in serious injury crash
Seven students and a bus driver were aboard a school bus involved in a crash on Monday afternoon that left another driver seriously injured.
Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming trend this week before rain chances return
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Under partly cloudy skies tonight, expect lows in the mid 40s. Skies become mainly sunny later on Monday as highs recover into the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mainly sunny and more seasonable with highs around 70. Showers return for Wednesday.
