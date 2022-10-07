ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

whmi.com

Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township

Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Jury returns verdict for man accused in savage assault in Lyon Township

A Fowlerville man accused of using a baseball bat to savagely attack a Northville man has been found guilty of a crime that could land him in prison for life. At the conclusion of a trial that started Oct. 3 in Oakland County Circuit Court, Christopher Simons, 32, was convicted of assault with intent to murder for the 2019 beating of Alexsander Malec, who was left with lifelong injuries.
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton

CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
CANTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say

DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in Dearborn hotel shooting, barricade

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn earlier this week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.
DEARBORN, MI
candgnews.com

Police: Two killed in crash, including recent Cousino graduate

WARREN — Two people died as the result of a crash in Warren Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to 12 Mile and Hayes roads for a crash on Macomb Community College’s South Campus. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rolled over, Warren police said in a press release.
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker

A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
DEARBORN, MI
MLive

18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer

LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
LAPEER, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge sets $5M bond for Washington Township man accused of murdering wife

A judge set a $5 million bond for a Washington Township man accused of killing his wife and wounding a man last July in Ray Township. Judge Jennifer Andary of 42-I District Court in Romeo on Wednesday set the bond for Matthew L. Mollicone, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly, 49, and attempted murder, accused of shooting a man in the leg outside a Ray Township home.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI

