Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
whmi.com
Suspicious Incident Near Bus Stop In Highland Township
Authorities are reminding parents to be vigilant following what was described as a suspicious encounter involving two young boys in Highland Township. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is reminding parents to be vigilant and talk with their children about “stranger danger” after an incident last Thursday near a bus stop involving two boys and an unknown man.
The Oakland Press
Jury returns verdict for man accused in savage assault in Lyon Township
A Fowlerville man accused of using a baseball bat to savagely attack a Northville man has been found guilty of a crime that could land him in prison for life. At the conclusion of a trial that started Oct. 3 in Oakland County Circuit Court, Christopher Simons, 32, was convicted of assault with intent to murder for the 2019 beating of Alexsander Malec, who was left with lifelong injuries.
Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton
CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
Man shot by Detroit police is ‘known gang member’ wanted for murder, police say
DETROIT - A “known gang member” is in critical condition after he was shot by police during a pursuit Monday morning, officials said. During a press conference Monday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James White said the suspect is a “known gang member” whose DNA recently matched with evidence collected from a murder in February, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The man is also suspected in a crime spree on Friday, Oct. 7, which included an armed robbery home invasion, firing shots at a house and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shots fired at off-duty police officer: Law enforcement is working to determine if the attack was targeted
An off-duty Detroit police officer and his girlfriend were shot at while sitting in his car early Monday morning. Law enforcement is investigating to determine whether or not the attack was targeted.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in Dearborn hotel shooting, barricade
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn earlier this week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.
candgnews.com
Police: Two killed in crash, including recent Cousino graduate
WARREN — Two people died as the result of a crash in Warren Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to 12 Mile and Hayes roads for a crash on Macomb Community College’s South Campus. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rolled over, Warren police said in a press release.
Washtenaw County man accused of killing woman who was found in burned Flint home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend was found burned in a vacant Flint home more than 60 miles away. Junius Dawan Caver, 29, was arraigned in 14A-1 District Court Thursday, Oct. 6,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
Dearborn hotel workers engaged shooting suspect over noise complaint. Here's what happened next
Representatives for the Hampton Inn hotel in downtown Dearborn said Monday that a dispute about a bill appeared to have led to a nearly seven-hour standoff Thursday with a man who allegedly opened fire, killing a staffer, despite earlier statements denying a conflict over money spurred the shooting. Earlier information...
2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College
Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College.
Detroit man charged in fatal shooting incident at Dearborn Hampton Inn
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker
A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer
LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
Detroit News
'I'm inside': Senior found in Birmingham basement after neighbors hear cries; charge follows
Birmingham — An 83-year-old man with dementia was removed from the basement of a Birmingham duplex in July after a concerned neighbor reported to authorities the sounds of knocking and moaning coming from the home. This situation led to charges against a 27-year-old believed to be his caregiver, police records show.
'A puppy, candy and popsicles': Parents describe stranger-danger incident
Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriffs Office are patrolling Highland Township after reports of a man attempting to abduct two 10-year-old boys Thursday afternoon.
The Oakland Press
Judge sets $5M bond for Washington Township man accused of murdering wife
A judge set a $5 million bond for a Washington Township man accused of killing his wife and wounding a man last July in Ray Township. Judge Jennifer Andary of 42-I District Court in Romeo on Wednesday set the bond for Matthew L. Mollicone, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Kimberly, 49, and attempted murder, accused of shooting a man in the leg outside a Ray Township home.
24-Year-Old Man Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Handy Township (Livingston County, MI)
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bicycle crash at the intersection of Nicholson Road and Van Order Road in Handy Township on Friday at 10:27 a.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Oakland County Sheriff alerts parents about man who offered candy to boys near bus stop
The Oakland County Sheriff is reminding parents to be vigilant after a creepy incident involving an unidentified man who offered candy to two boys playing after school.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bedford Township (Bedford Township, MI)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash on Saturday around 10:12 p.m. in Bedford Township. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of kidnapping girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby in Flat Rock
FLAT ROCK, Mich. – A man has been charged after police said he kidnapped his girlfriend’s 4-month-old baby in Flat Rock. Police were called at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 5) to the apartment complex in Flat Rock. A woman told police that her boyfriend, Dennis Deshawn Johnson, 25,...
Comments / 0