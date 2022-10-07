ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MI

MLive.com

Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 7

The seventh week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Leslie falls at Carson City

Leslie scored in all four quarters but could not get past Carson City Crystal, falling 45-29 on Saturday. Just over a minute into the game, Jayden Colby got the Blackhawks started with a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0, but Carson City Crystyal scored the next 27 points.
CARSON CITY, MI
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Stockbridge 2022 Homecoming Court

Stockbridge High School held its 2022 Homecoming Friday night with the Panthers beating Perry 14-12. Thalia Sayre was named the 2022 Homecoming Queen at halftime.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 7

JACKSON -- Week 7 some some big plays being made by football players around the Jackson area. From big days by quarterbacks through the air, to running backs on the ground, to defensive players making big plays on the other side of the ball, there were a lot of impressive games to celebrate.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

No ‘easy fix’ after Michigan State defense gashed again by Ohio State

EAST LANSING – Trailing by seven points late in the first quarter, Michigan State was at the Ohio State 38-yard line but facing fourth-and-13 after a sack. That gave the Spartans a chance to use one of their top weapons in punter Bryce Baringer. It was a great kick and he put enough air under the ball that teammate Tyrell Henry had time to catch it at the 2-yard line.
EAST LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Chelsea Homecoming Court

Chelsea High School honored its 2022 Chelsea Excellence Award nominees at halftime of the Chelsea football game with one winner announced from each class for this year. Each class selected four nominees for 2022. Senior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Florian Ziolkowski. Junior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Nora Davies. Sophomore Chelsea...
CHELSEA, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Julia Ayrault, Pierre Brooks steal the show in scrimmages as MSU Madness returns after three year hiatus

Fans packed the Breslin Center Friday night to get a preview of the women's and men's basketball teams during the first Michigan State University Madness since 2019.The event started out with performances from the MSU Marching Band and Spirit Squad and then shifted to a concert by Starfarm, a local 80's pop band. After the performance, players and coaches were introduced. During her speech, women's basketball Head Coach Suzy Merchant lost her voice. She mentioned how the squad is bringing back key players from injury last year as well as adding some quality transfers and returning key sophomores. "We're gonna go win...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State manhandled by Ohio State once again: live updates recap

Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Ohio State game to see the latest updates. Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20, final: Another manhandling from Ohio State is complete. The Buckeyes put up more than 600 yards of total offense for the second straight year as Michigan State was thoroughly outmatched in every facet. The Spartans’ losing streak is now at four games with Wisconsin coming to town next week.
EAST LANSING, MI

