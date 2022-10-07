Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Game Balls: Standout Michigan high school football players from Week 7
The seventh week of the 2022 Michigan high school football season was filled with impressive individual performances and highlight-reel plays from a bevy of standout playmakers. There were 300-yard rushers, 200-yard passers and touchdowns by the bundle, but we wanted to highlight some of the best of the best from...
MLive.com
Western soccer player Jeff Palmer named Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- Western soccer player Jeff Palmer has been selected as the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week. In a September 29 win over Marshall, he had a hat trick and on October 4, as the Panthers beat Coldwater to clinch the Interstate 8 title, he added another goal.
MLive.com
Leslie falls at Carson City
Leslie scored in all four quarters but could not get past Carson City Crystal, falling 45-29 on Saturday. Just over a minute into the game, Jayden Colby got the Blackhawks started with a 34-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0, but Carson City Crystyal scored the next 27 points.
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Stockbridge 2022 Homecoming Court
Stockbridge High School held its 2022 Homecoming Friday night with the Panthers beating Perry 14-12. Thalia Sayre was named the 2022 Homecoming Queen at halftime.
Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
MLive.com
Grass Lake able to hold off Addison in Cascades Conference clash
GRASS LAKE -- Addison was able to keep things close much of the way, but every time the Panthers got within striking distance, the Grass Lake Warriors responded, and Grass Lake pulled out the 34-18 win on Friday in a Cascades Conference game. Grass Lake put the first two touchdowns...
MLive.com
Anchor Bay cross country standout Thomas Westphal is voted Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week
Thomas Westphal has had a highly successful cross country season so far and the New Baltimore Anchor Bay standout also had an impressive showing in the latest Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll. Westphal won the poll in a landslide by collecting 15,762 of the 17,486 total votes cast...
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 7
JACKSON -- Week 7 some some big plays being made by football players around the Jackson area. From big days by quarterbacks through the air, to running backs on the ground, to defensive players making big plays on the other side of the ball, there were a lot of impressive games to celebrate.
MLive.com
Despite four straight losses, Mel Tucker insists he’s not frustrated
EAST LANSING – Four straight losses, all by double digits. It has been a month since Michigan State last won a game and the lofty expectations the Spartans had coming into the season have been replaced with trying to find a way to snap out of this skid. Despite...
Ann Arbor-area high school football scoreboard from Week 7
ANN ARBOR -- It was a wild night for Ann Arbor-area high school football teams on Friday. Streaks were broken and upsets were made. See how teams fared in the scoreboard below. -- FRIDAY, OCT. 7. Ann Arbor Huron 61, Ann Arbor Skyline 0. Dexter 52, Monroe 13. Madison Heights...
MLive.com
No ‘easy fix’ after Michigan State defense gashed again by Ohio State
EAST LANSING – Trailing by seven points late in the first quarter, Michigan State was at the Ohio State 38-yard line but facing fourth-and-13 after a sack. That gave the Spartans a chance to use one of their top weapons in punter Bryce Baringer. It was a great kick and he put enough air under the ball that teammate Tyrell Henry had time to catch it at the 2-yard line.
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: JV vs. varsity and nobody thrown under the bus
EAST LANSING – Another week, another chance for Michigan State to break a losing streak. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) are coming off a 49-20 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last week for their fourth straight defeat. It’s their longest losing streak since dropping five in a row in 2019.
Michigan Announces Monday Update On Assistant Coach Mike Hart
A terrifying moment unfolded during the Michigan vs. Indiana football game last Saturday afternoon. Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. This Monday morning, the ...
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Very disappointed and zero tolerance
EAST LANSING – Michigan State suffered its fourth straight loss with a 49-20 defeat against Ohio State on Saturday in East Lansing. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) are mired in their longest losing streak since dropping five straight in 2019. It was also their seventh straight loss against No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0), which dominated on Saturday.
MLive.com
Here are the Week 7 high school football scores from around the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from the Week 7 games around the Jackson area. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
thesuntimesnews.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Chelsea Homecoming Court
Chelsea High School honored its 2022 Chelsea Excellence Award nominees at halftime of the Chelsea football game with one winner announced from each class for this year. Each class selected four nominees for 2022. Senior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Florian Ziolkowski. Junior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Nora Davies. Sophomore Chelsea...
Julia Ayrault, Pierre Brooks steal the show in scrimmages as MSU Madness returns after three year hiatus
Fans packed the Breslin Center Friday night to get a preview of the women's and men's basketball teams during the first Michigan State University Madness since 2019.The event started out with performances from the MSU Marching Band and Spirit Squad and then shifted to a concert by Starfarm, a local 80's pop band. After the performance, players and coaches were introduced. During her speech, women's basketball Head Coach Suzy Merchant lost her voice. She mentioned how the squad is bringing back key players from injury last year as well as adding some quality transfers and returning key sophomores. "We're gonna go win...
MLive.com
Michigan State manhandled by Ohio State once again: live updates recap
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Ohio State game to see the latest updates. Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20, final: Another manhandling from Ohio State is complete. The Buckeyes put up more than 600 yards of total offense for the second straight year as Michigan State was thoroughly outmatched in every facet. The Spartans’ losing streak is now at four games with Wisconsin coming to town next week.
