ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview Even More Bonkers Than Expected, MAGA Twitter Excited

By Robert Longfellow
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a95D7_0iPM9tsb00
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Kanye West is spiraling, and we say that with all due respect. The self-proclaiming genius and proxy for White Supremacy was interviewed by FOX News’ racist host Tucker Carlson, and the results were even zanier and crazier than anyone who has been paying attention could have expected.

TMZ first reported that Ye had landed in Los Angeles straight from Paris and made a beeline for Carlson’s office. The interview was of course to discuss the White Lives Matter shirt that he claims has him at a loss for the adverse reactions it spawned. Also, adidas recently said it was putting its partnership with Yeezy under review, which got him extra despite his original claims that he wanted out of that deal sooner than later anyway.

You don’t need to watch FOX News, nor should you, but clips of the interview have started to trickle out and quotables that include far-fetched facts, non-linear tangents and head-scratching hot takes abound.

For example, Ye invoked Lizzo when saying that the media wants people to be overweight.

Still a pro-lifer, he’s sure to use totally made up facts to justify his stance.

He also is still riding for Trump for reasons that include that he “made Ivanka.”

Twitter is already having a field day gathering Ye by his Sunken Place couture hoodie.

We’ve compiled some of the best and most quizzical reactions for archival purposes. Note how the MAGA crowd with the small flags are making sure to big up their Black guy. But seriously, y’all still rocking with this guy?

1. Sure they did.

2. LOL. Not the type of guy you want co-signing you.

3.

4. Birds of a feather…

5. Kind of obvious who is on Ye’s (MAGA, small flag) side.

6. MAGA Pride is real.

Comments / 8

2A 4EVER
3d ago

someone speaks honestly from his heart and it doesn't side with the establishment platform so it's "bonkers"? your monolithic slip is showing.

Reply
5
Related
Black Enterprise

Oh Now You Care? Kanye Calls Out Donald Trump For ‘Using Black People To Enhance Approval Rating’

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday, rapper Kanye West blasted politicians for using Black people to improve their approval ratings. According to Business Insider, during the interview, West recalled a 2019 phone call with Donald Trump—who was president at the time—concerning fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who was in jail in Sweden on assault charges. West called Trump to discuss helping him get A4AP Rocky out of jail and back to the U.S.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Person
Lizzo
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Maga#Bonkers#White Supremacy#Fox News#Tmz#Sunken Place
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

‘Arrogant, Rude, Sexist’: MSNBC Viewers Meltdown Over Chris Matthews’ Return To Network Two Years After He Stepped Down From 'Hardball '

Chris Matthews returned to MSNBC for an appearance on Morning Joe but the very sight of him caused viewers to lose it, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Thursday, the 76-year-old ex-talk show host — who stepped down as host of Hardball in 2020 after harassment allegations by a reporter —was a surprise guest to talk about the NY attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against Trump and his family. His appearance set off a firestorm on Twitter with viewers upset he was allowed back on the air. “Get that serial harasser and his s— eating grin off my TV,” one viewer said.In March 2020,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

The Brutal Campaign Against Tiffany Trump’s Existence Continues Apace

You’ve likely heard the news by now that Donald Trump is being sued for fraud by New York’s attorney general. So are his “three adult children,” as breaking news tweets and early reports have phrased it. There’s just a tiny issue: Trump doesn’t have three adult children. He has four. Unlike her older siblings Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, Tiffany Trump—the 28-year-old daughter of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples—is not being sued. And while reporters clearly intended to signal that Trump’s 16-year-old son Barron is not part of the lawsuit, they buried Tiffany altogether.
POTUS
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy