ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘I wouldn’t trade it for the world’: Blind foster mom remains resilient through obstacles

By Vanessa Perez
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWoNi_0iPM8okP00

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mom of two foster children, Katie Strickland has had her fair share of hurdles but continues to push forward no matter what obstacles are thrown her way. Strickland is legally blind, and she and her late husband were the first blind couple to receive a license to become foster parents in the state of Washington.

Strickland was born at 22 weeks and was a foster child herself.

“I was always told from a young age that I could set my mind to anything that I wanted to, and I knew I wanted to be a mom. And so, I’ve taken on this journey,” Strickland said.

The couple was eager to become foster parents. They went through a lengthy process, which took longer than a typical foster parent applicant.

Eventually, they received their first placement, however it was short-lived, when only five days later her husband, Ryan, passed away.

“I was taking a phone call from my mom, and I was out in the room for 90 seconds, when I came back, he was gone,” Strickland said.

Strickland took the next several months to focus on herself.

“It gave me a chance to reflect that Ryan and I had worked so hard to just get approved all the hurdles we had to jump that I just couldn’t throw it all away,”

But when life got tough, Strickland kept going because she wanted to do whatever it took to be a mom. Strickland started the process again, this time to file as a single foster parent.

Now, a seven-month-old and 3-year-old bring her joy. She started the three-to-six-month adoption process and hopes to adopt her oldest next year.

“I love being a mom. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Even on the hard days, because it makes the good days that much sweeter,” she said.

Strickland hopes to inspire others to become foster parents and encourage people if they can’t become foster parents, to give back to foster children.

Strickland has built community support from friends, and family and organizations such as Embrace Washington.

She currently relies on the bus, her mom, and friends to get her children to school and doctors’ appointments. Embrace Washington is raising funds so that Strickland can use Uber and Lyft during the winter.

It takes three to four buses to get her to her child’s school and back home. All while having to load and unload the stroller and juggle her two children.

“It’s a lot and its overwhelming. But we do what we got to do it because that’s how we get around,” Strickland.

You can donate to Embrace Washington by visiting their Facebook page or website .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered

COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths within the Wedge pack territory in Stevens County since local authorities...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Do You Know What Washington’s Strangest Law Is?

There are many strange and stupid laws out there. Some will make you scratch your head, others will make you laugh out loud. One I've remembered since childhood is that "in Vermont, it's illegal to whistle underwater." The absurdity of that "law" always tickled me. Examples of U.S. Laws That...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes

For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Be sure to thank a Democrat for that

To the editor — I was reminded yesterday, last year the Washington Legislature passed an increase to the gas tax of 21 cents a gallon. Additionally, they passed a carbon tax of 25 cents a gallon. So, when the price of a gallon of gas increases 46 cents next...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Washington's paid family leave program running short on cash

Washington state's paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year. A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers' wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward. The report sent to the state's Office of Financial Management shows the current premium rate is not keeping up with demand for the state benefit that launched in 2020. Under the law, eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for a serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington state’s fire season lightest in a decade

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state this year has had the fewest square miles burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that about 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) burned in 2022 wildfires, The Seattle Times reported. That’s compared to nearly 781 square...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Judge: Facebook Intentionally Violated Washington Campaign Finance Law 822 Times

Meta, Facebook's parent company, intentionally violated Washington's longstanding campaign finance law 822 times, a King County Superior Court judge wrote Thursday, opening the social media giant up to millions of dollars in potential fines. Washington's transparency law, originally passed by voters through an initiative in 1972, requires ad sellers such...
WASHINGTON STATE
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington to Have the Highest State Minimum Wage in 2023

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) announced on Sept. 30 that the state-wide minimum wage will increase in January 2023 to $15.74 an hour for employees 16 years old and older. This is an 8.66 percent, or $1.25, increase from the previous Washington minimum wage of $14.49 per hour. Employees 14 to 15 years old must be paid a minimum of 85% of the minimum wage, which comes out to $13.38 an hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Foster Parents#Legally Blind
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington

SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Relationships
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT adds rules, restrictions to Camp Hope despite threat of lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation says it is continuing to make progress towards stabilizing Camp Hope. WSDOT’s end goal is to find housing for all people currently occupying the camp before it is cleared out and cleaned. The department is following the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative, which works to find solutions for people living on state highways.
WASHINGTON STATE
travellemming.com

17 Best Cities in Washington State in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

I’m a Seattle local who travels all throughout the state and in this guide, I share the best cities in Washington. Several are small to mid-sized, and each caters to a variety of visitors and potential residents. Many destinations made my list of the best places to visit in...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy