Celebrity Bark-tenders come out for APL
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On Sunday, the Animal Protection League (APL) held its celebrity bark-tender event. Local celebrities were at the blue grouch pub throughout the day to help raise money for the APL. People enjoyed live music, a few raffles, and a dog-kissing booth. This is the event's...
Donating books to Lincoln Library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Saturday, friends of the Lincoln Library held their Fall Book Round-Up. People dropped off gently used books, DVDs, CDs, videogames, and albums to raise money at book sales for items that the Library may need. Once sorted-organizers say the books are ready to be...
Lawrence ave closed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lawerence Avenue between Chatham road and Monroe Street is closed for construction. Crews are working on milling and paving the avenue. The work began on Monday at 6 a.m. and continued until 6 p.m. on Monday. The road will be closed on Tuesday as well...
Campout in Springfield raises awareness on veteran homelessness
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield residents had the opportunity to sleep in boxes outside and learn about homeless veterans while raising money. The Fifth Street Renaissance held its fifth annual Campout for Homeless Veterans over the weekend. Participants who attended the event camped out in boxes from 3 p.m....
Trunk or Treat in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Kids have a chance to wear their Halloween costumes early. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, the Damon Priddy State Farm is hosting a Trunk or Treat at the branch location at 2951 Montvale Drive, Springfield. There will be a bounce house, face painting,...
Halloween party for dogs over the weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Saturday was a fantastic day for dog lovers to show off their prized pups and have some family fun. The Animal Protective League (APL) hosted its Boo Bark Party at the Park. Dogs and their owners were able to come out and not only support...
Yard waste and leaf pick up in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Yard waste and leaf pickup has started in Springfield. The pick-up will occur bi-weekly in the area North Zone and the South Zone. North Zone is the area north of South Grand Avenue and Old Jacksonville Road, including properties west of Veterans Parkway/north of Iles Avenue.
A family honors their daughter with memorial show
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
WAND TV
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
Savoy Fire Department helps teach kids how to escape fires
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — It's National Fire Prevention Week and the Savoy Fire Department will be teaching kids how to react when a fire happens. Kids will practice using the department's "safety house," which features a kitchen, bedroom, and a smoke machine. Families will learn how fires start and...
Springfield animal hospitals experience veterinarian shortage
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — There's a shortage of vets for our pets, according to local animal hospitals. Local animal hospitals say they have been experiencing a shortage of doctors to help care for their patients. According to the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association, veterinarian shortages are a national issue,...
Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a potential suspect in a shots-fired incident that happened last month. Officials said Rantoul Police were called to the area of Saint Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road just after noon on Sept. 16 for a report of […]
Urbana Police: Ohio trio arrested after drugs found
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Cincinnati were arrested in the Champaign-Urbana area on Thursday after officers said they found drugs in their possession. Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the chain of events leading to arrest started when officers were called to the towing yard of Tatman’s Towing, located at 810 Perkins […]
Sangamon County prepares for Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Election Day is less than one month away and Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray says the county is ready. Sangamon County has been preparing and encouraging people to cast their ballots early. The county has multiple options for how people can vote. Gray said there...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
Village of Pesotum discusses new changes to ordinance
The conversation in public comment led to a discussion on the town's noise ordinance.
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
Local library explains policies on banned books
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A local school librarian facing backlash online after reportedly promoting a book that's been banned by several school districts across the country. The book, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," is a graphic novel that some parents say has content that isn't suitable for students. Lincoln Library's...
Crime Stoppers looking for pair of thieves
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a retail theft that happened last month. The theft happened around 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Ace Hardware located at 214 North Walnut Street in Springfield. Officials said a man and a woman walked out the store […]
Herald & Review
Decatur man was armed with two machine guns, police report
DECATUR — Police accuse Decatur man John C. Jenkins of being a member of a street gang and being armed with two machine guns that he dropped as he fled on foot from pursuing officers. A sworn affidavit said the chase happened the afternoon of Sept. 2 after a...
