Lehigh County, PA

Coroner Identifies Motorcyclist Killed In Salisbury Township Crash

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a Thursday, Oct. 6 crash in Salisbury Township.

Edward A. Senick, 63, died on the 1500 block of Seidersville Road around 9:15 p.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

The Bethlehem man lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m., the coroner said.

His cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries.

It was not immediately known if any charges against the other driver had been filed.

In addition to the coroner’s office, the death is being investigated by the Salisbury Township Police Department with help from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

