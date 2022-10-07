WAUKESHA, Wis. - Witness testimony resumes Monday morning, Oct. 10 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. This, after an eventful first week of the trial that saw repeated disruptions from the defendant, prompting him to be moved from the main courtroom every day, starting moments after jury selection began.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO