LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO