Large vehicle no longer stuck under bridge on West 16th Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck was stuck under Fish Lake Tail Bridge at West 16th Avenue near US 195, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT). According to the tweet, the road was blocked at West 16th Avenue at US 195. In a tweet from WSDOT, a truck was seen with its cargo caught under the bridge.
You won’t need to pay for parking meters on Monday in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on going to downtown Spokane on Monday or anywhere else that has a parking meter or kiosk, you won’t need to pay for parking. Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, and the City of Spokane says you won’t need to pay for parking at on-street parking meters or kiosks. City of Spokane offices will still...
‘We are way behind’: City of Spokane wants to build more dog parks across the city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane wants to cater to you and your dog by building more dog parks across the city. “If you are looking at national trends, we are way behind,” Garrett Jones, the director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Spokane, said. The first park is planned for South Spokane to help replace the...
Tap water now safe to use in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — It is now safe to use your tap water in North Spokane. Late Friday night, the City of Spokane ran water quality tests after they found a failed valve that caused the water to be cloudy. The failed valve was at Well Pump 4. Customers north of North Foothills Dr. to Francis Ave., and Havana St. west...
Avista planning overnight power outage in Ritzville on Oct. 19
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Avista announced Friday that approximately 176 customers in Ritzville will experience a planned power outage for approximately eight hours on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The planned outage will take place overnight. According to Avista, crews will be performing maintenance on equipment in the area beginning at 10...
Fatal crash in Fairfield results in one death
FAIRFIELD, Wash — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigated the fatal crash off of State Route 27 and 1st Street in the town of Fairfield. According to Washington State Patrol officials, the roadway was fully blocked for an extended period of time for an investigation. The crash has since been cleared and State Route 27 is now open.
Washington winemaker enters whiskey business with new Spokane distillery
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington winemaker and Spokane native Andrew Browne is getting into the whiskey business. Browne, who owns Browne Family Vineyards, will be opening a new distillery in the Lilac City later this year. Browne Family Distillery will make limited-edition whiskey, bourbon and rye with bottles retailing between...
Trees coming to West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Approximately 100 new street trees will be planted in the West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods in Spokane, as part of the SpoCanopy program. The trees will be planted by the Lands Council staff and the City Arborist. The trees will be planted between Oct.11-13, with...
Spokane gas prices continue to rise, GasBuddy says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices in Spokane have risen 3.3 cents in the last week, according to a recent survey from GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Spokane is currently $4.77 per gallon. Prices are 40.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.15 higher than a year ago.
Fatal semi vs. vehicle crash in Fairfield cleared
FAIRFIELD, WA. — A fatal crash between a semi and a vehicle has been cleared. According to Washington State Police, State Route 27 and 1st Street in Fairfield were blocked due to the crash. One vehicle was heading north on State Route 27 at an excessive speed. The second vehicle was turning southbound on SR27 from Main, and the first...
Northside water pump malfunction causing cloudy tap water
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Water Department technicians say a valve at Well Pump #4 has failed, causing air to enter the system and the water to have a cloudy or milky appearance. The city says the water is not contaminated and should be safe to drink and for normal household use. Crews will be flushing the north hill water system...
Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County
LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
Spokane police chief tells WSDOT he may declare I-90 homeless camp a Chronic Nuisance Property
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street is "in danger of being declared a chronic nuisance" property. The homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as...
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office to request helicopter unit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office plans to ask commissioners to approve a two-year, donation-funded pilot program for a helicopter unit, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. If it takes off, the Kootenai County Regional Air Support Unit would be the first of...
Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27
A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
Schweitzer unveils new spa, improvements
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer is set to bring a little more “ahhh” to the ski season this year with the opening of a new spa in the village, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Cambium, a 3,600-square-foot spa, headlines more than $5 million...
Spokane Valley Fire Department puts out lumberyard fire in Otis Orchards
The Spokane Valley Fire Department quickly put out a lumberyard fire in Otis Orchards on Friday. Right now, an investigation into what started it is underway.
Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardian Foundation
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
Person in critical condition after being hit by truck on North Nevada Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person is in critical condition at the hospital after being hit by a truck on North Nevada Street. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), North Nevada is shut down between Magnesium Road and Jay Avenue. No other details of the incident have been released...
