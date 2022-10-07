ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Large vehicle no longer stuck under bridge on West 16th Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck was stuck under Fish Lake Tail Bridge at West 16th Avenue near US 195, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT). According to the tweet, the road was blocked at West 16th Avenue at US 195. In a tweet from WSDOT, a truck was seen with its cargo caught under the bridge.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Tap water now safe to use in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — It is now safe to use your tap water in North Spokane. Late Friday night, the City of Spokane ran water quality tests after they found a failed valve that caused the water to be cloudy. The failed valve was at Well Pump 4. Customers north of North Foothills Dr. to Francis Ave., and Havana St. west...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Avista planning overnight power outage in Ritzville on Oct. 19

RITZVILLE, Wash. — Avista announced Friday that approximately 176 customers in Ritzville will experience a planned power outage for approximately eight hours on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The planned outage will take place overnight. According to Avista, crews will be performing maintenance on equipment in the area beginning at 10...
RITZVILLE, WA
KREM2

Fatal crash in Fairfield results in one death

FAIRFIELD, Wash — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigated the fatal crash off of State Route 27 and 1st Street in the town of Fairfield. According to Washington State Patrol officials, the roadway was fully blocked for an extended period of time for an investigation. The crash has since been cleared and State Route 27 is now open.
FAIRFIELD, WA
KREM2

Trees coming to West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Approximately 100 new street trees will be planted in the West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods in Spokane, as part of the SpoCanopy program. The trees will be planted by the Lands Council staff and the City Arborist. The trees will be planted between Oct.11-13, with...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane gas prices continue to rise, GasBuddy says

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gas prices in Spokane have risen 3.3 cents in the last week, according to a recent survey from GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Spokane is currently $4.77 per gallon. Prices are 40.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.15 higher than a year ago.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal semi vs. vehicle crash in Fairfield cleared

FAIRFIELD, WA. — A fatal crash between a semi and a vehicle has been cleared. According to Washington State Police, State Route 27 and 1st Street in Fairfield were blocked due to the crash. One vehicle was heading north on State Route 27 at an excessive speed. The second vehicle was turning southbound on SR27 from Main, and the first...
FAIRFIELD, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Northside water pump malfunction causing cloudy tap water

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Water Department technicians say a valve at Well Pump #4 has failed, causing air to enter the system and the water to have a cloudy or milky appearance. The city says the water is not contaminated and should be safe to drink and for normal household use. Crews will be flushing the north hill water system...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County

LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Latah Man Dies In Crash On SR27

A Latah Washington man died in a crash in Southern Spokane County. Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the crash around 8:30 Saturday night on State Route 27 in Fairfield. 27 year old Anthony Silva was driving a sedan Northbound at a high rate of speed when he hit a trailer behind a truck that was turning left onto the highway. Silva died at the scene. The driver of the truck 56 year old Jeffrey Gunderson of Potlatch was not injured. Troopers say alcohol was involved and that Silva’s excessive speed caused the collision.
LATAH, WA
KREM2

Schweitzer unveils new spa, improvements

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Schweitzer is set to bring a little more “ahhh” to the ski season this year with the opening of a new spa in the village, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Cambium, a 3,600-square-foot spa, headlines more than $5 million...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Spokane council members call for criminal investigation into suspected fraud within Guardian Foundation

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Spokane City Council members are calling for a criminal investigation into the Housing and Homeless system after the council members reportedly received information about potential fraud. Additionally, the Guardians Foundation is conducting an internal investigation into a former employee who allegedly embezzled money. According...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
Spokane local news

