Read full article on original website
Related
ktoo.org
September storm leaves behind treasured beach finds
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok battered Alaska’s west coast in September, bringing hurricane-force winds, high seas, and severe damage to some Western Alaska communities. Homes were flooded and personal belongings were destroyed. But in its wake, the storm also left behind a few treasures. After the storm tossed boats...
ktoo.org
There’s another bear contest in Alaska, and the awards range from cutest bear to most chill
Katmai National Park’s Fat Bear Week contest, where the public votes on Southwestern Alaska’s fattest bears, is an international sensation. A smaller bear-viewing site in Southeast Alaska has kicked off its own bear awards this year, but the focus isn’t just on the rotundity of the area’s resident bruins.
Comments / 0