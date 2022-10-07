Read full article on original website
Royal Author Makes Shady Joke About Meghan Leaving Harry For A Famous Billionaire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, are often at the center of commentary from royal watchers and authors. It's no secret that the press has been especially hard on the duchess. KQED reported on the criticism Meghan received while in the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Though she was trying to participate in traditions that come with a member of the royal family passing away, she just couldn't win.
The Real Reason Of Mice And Men Became A Banned Book
When it comes to American writers who had the ability to combine wit with the injustices of the everyman in the first half of the 20th century, often during The Great Depression, John Steinbeck nailed it. Although he won the Pulitzer Prize for "The Grapes of Wrath," which is considered his masterpiece, it's his novel "Of Mice and Men" that often finds its way into high school English classes — and banned from high school English classes and entire school districts as a whole.
The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences Apologized To Sacheen Littlefeather - Here's Why
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. This Indigenous Peoples' Day, it's vital to elevate stories that have been systematically erased from the larger cultural narrative. In doing so, we acknowledge Indigenous contributions to activism, art, and culture, especially in the case of Native Americans, whom The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently referred to as "the original storytellers."
Here's How King Charles's Coronation Will Be Different Than Queen Elizabeth's
On September 8, 2022, Prince Charles of Wales became King Charles III when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. She had been monarch in Britain since 1952, when her father, King George VI, passed away at the very young age of 56 due to lung disease. She was not anointed as sovereign until her June 2, 1953 coronation (via Britannica).
