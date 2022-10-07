When it comes to American writers who had the ability to combine wit with the injustices of the everyman in the first half of the 20th century, often during The Great Depression, John Steinbeck nailed it. Although he won the Pulitzer Prize for "The Grapes of Wrath," which is considered his masterpiece, it's his novel "Of Mice and Men" that often finds its way into high school English classes — and banned from high school English classes and entire school districts as a whole.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO