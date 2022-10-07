Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
Major Update On Status Of Former WWE Star Sarah Logan
Sarah Logan is reportedly set to return to WWE as the manager of The Viking Raiders. On the season premiere of "SmackDown," a vignette aired hyping the return of Erik & Ivar, who have been away from the ring since their win over The New Day in a Vikings Rule Match on September 2 (the match was taped on August 26). During that match, Erik suffered a foot injury, as confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary.
Austin Theory Names WWE Star Who Taught Him To Take His Time In Matches
Austin Theory has been on WWE's main roster since last year's draft, and on his first night on "WWE Raw," Theory made a statement by attacking Jeff Hardy. Since his debut, Theory has become the youngest United States Champion and youngest Money in the Bank briefcase holder in history — a stat the 25-year-old commonly calls to attention. Theory has been able to learn from veterans in the WWE locker room, including former world champions. In an interview with WrestleRant, Theory named which two-time former World Heavyweight Champion has helped him slow down in the ring.
Ronda Rousey Tells Her Haters To 'Go Home And Cry About It' Following Extreme Rules Victory
Ronda Rousey was victorious at WWE's Extreme Rules on Saturday, becoming the new "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion in the process, and she has got a message for any of her haters online who weren't happy with the result. The former UFC star took to Instagram to say, "Go home and...
Jimmy Smith On Why Behind-The-Scenes WWE Is More CM Punk Than Brock Lesnar
WWE has seen a number of its wrestlers either come over from the MMA world or make their way to MMA from WWE. An example of a wrestler turned professional fighter is current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, who began an MMA career after leaving WWE in 2008. An example of an MMA fighter becoming a WWE wrestler is Ronda Rousey, who dominated in MMA her first 12 fights before losing twice. Former "WWE Raw" commentator Jimmy Smith revealed why WWE wrestlers in real-life are not like "Brock Lesnar."
The Rock Addresses Whether He Acknowledges Roman Reigns As Tribal Chief
A match between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his cousin, and holder of both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns is something that fans have been begging for, especially over the last several years. While pulling promotional duty for the upcoming "Black Adam," Johnson spoke to interviewer Chris Van Vliet and took a moment to address his feelings on Reigns, his other cousins The Usos, and the current direction of WWE as a whole.
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
Backstage News On WWE's Interest In Renee Paquette Amidst AEW Rumors
Ever since Triple H took over in his new role as Chief Content Officer of WWE, the on-screen product has drastically changed. New and returning stars seemingly show up every time you turn on one of the shows, and now even the commentary teams have gotten reshuffled quite a bit – Jimmy Smith is out, Cathy Kelley is back in after departing the company a couple of years ago, among other alterations. But according to several reports, WWE had been looking to bring back another familiar name from the past who turned down the opportunity.
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
WWE NIL Athlete Ruben Banks Addresses Possibly Changing Name
Last year, WWE announced the official Next In Line Program or "NIL" (also symbolizing Name, Image, Likeness) that sees standout amateur wrestlers, football players, and other athletes report to the performance center in Orlando, Florida. There, they focus on developing useful skills for a WWE career, like brand building, media influence, communication, live event promotion, creative writing, and community relations, all with the hopes of being offered a contract someday.
Bayley Pays Tribute To Sara Lee At WWE Extreme Rules
The wrestling world was left rocked this week by the news that former "Tough Enough" winner Sara Lee had passed away at the age of 30, and the industry has shown an outpouring of love and respect towards her, and those that she left behind ever since. That has come in many different forms, and at WWE's Extreme Rules, Bayley paid tribute to her friend with a subtle addition to her ring gear.
Bray Wyatt Explains Why He Returned To WWE
Bray Wyatt missed his fireflies. In the aftermath of his WWE comeback, a fan on social media shared a video of his daughter trying to contain her excitement while reacting live to Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules. "My daughter stayed up all night for Bray Wyatt and wasn't disappointed," tweeted the fan.
Edge And Finn Balor Battle In Fierce 'I Quit Match' At Extreme Rules
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was forced into saying "I Quit" for the first time in his illustrious career at Saturday's Extreme Rules premium live event. At one point in his drama-filled "I Quit Match" against Finn Balor, Edge was close to securing the victory after locking in the Edge-ucator on his opponent's left leg with the chair. Just as Balor prepared to utter the words "I Quit," Damian Priest came running down to rescue his Judgment Day stablemate. Thereafter, Dominik Mysterio also made a run-in, but Edge seemed to have an answer as he fought off the numbers. However, Rhea Ripley would handcuff Edge onto the rope, allowing Balor, Priest & Dominik to get back in the ring and take out Edge with a 3-on-1 attack.
Cary Silkin Gives Update On His AEW/ROH Status
Since AEW CEO Tony Khan's purchase of Ring of Honor this past March, he has put on two ROH pay-per-views — Supercard of Honor in April and Death Before Dishonor in July — and had ROH titles defended on AEW's weekly shows. Cary Silkin was the owner of ROH from 2004 until 2011 and has made appearances on AEW TV since Khan bought the company. In an exclusive interview conducted by Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Silkin revealed his current connection with ROH.
Bray Wyatt Makes His WWE Return At Extreme Rules
After weeks of Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" and QR codes about the "Three Little Pigs" fairy tale, the white rabbit has finally been revealed tonight at Extreme Rules. The speculation about Bray Wyatt being the white rabbit was indeed correct. After the Fight Pit main event match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, the lights went out, and "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands" played. People dressed as the Firefly Funhouse puppets were in the crowd, a Fiend mask appeared on the announce table, and then a person dressed as "The Fiend" appeared in the crowd.
Tony Khan Concedes AEW Would Be In 'Very Challenging' Position Without These Three Stars
Between injuries and suspensions over the past half-year, AEW has been without some of the company's top stars for its weekly shows and pay-per-view events. However, other performers have picked up the slack, with AEW CEO Tony Khan specifically mentioning how valuable former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, and three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley have been in recent months.
Ronda Rousey Wants To Take Over WWE With Fellow Female Star
There's a couple major storylines Ronda Rousey believes the WWE hasn't pulled the trigger on yet. Answering fan's questions on her YouTube gaming show, "The Baddest Stream On The Planet," the UFC Hall of Famer and current WWE star said she like to team up with another former MMA fighter and "take over" the WWE. The revelation came when Rousey was asked what current star she'd want to join forces with: "Um, Shayna [Bayszler]? Let's go. Let's take this s*** over," Rousey answered. And what if Shayna turns on her? "Well, then I guess we'd just have to do, like, the best match ever to solve it," Rousey quickly responded.
New WWE United States Champion Crowned On Raw
Seth "Freakin" Rollins was crowned the new WWE United States Champion on the season premiere of "WWE Raw" this week. Shortly before Bobby Lashley prepared to defend his title, he was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar, who proceeded to drop The All Mighty with two F5s, a German Suplex and eventually locked in the Kimura Lock.
Jay White Challenges Popular AEW Star On 'NJPW Strong'
King Switch has officially knocked at the Mad King's door. Jay White has been known to enjoy talking on the microphone, but his most recent appearance on an episode of "NJPW Strong" featured a challenge that even some diehard fans weren't expecting. After he and Karl Anderson defeated Homicide and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action, White called out Eddie Kingston, who was removed from the card due to contracting COVID-19 days before the taping occurred.
Erick Rowan Reveals Why He Didn't Want Anything To Do With The Dark Order
In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count," Erick Rowan had quite a bit to say about his friend Brodie Lee and paying tribute to his legacy through AEW. The 41-year-old Lee passed away on December 26, 2020, from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease. AEW's Appreciation Night for Lee was held four days later, and Rowan remembered how difficult it was for staging a public memorial at that particular time.
