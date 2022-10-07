Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Julia Roberts And Husband Danny Moder Still Write Love Notes To Each Other
Despite having been married for over two decades, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder still pass love notes to each other. The 54-year-old actress recalled writing a lot of letters to Moder when she was away shooting for her new flick, "Ticket To Paradise" with George Clooney, in Australia. "[Writing handwritten...
International Business Times
Prince Harry 'Subordinate' In Every Relationship, Morphed Depending On Who He's Dating: Royal Expert
Prince Harry could easily be influenced because he was a "very lost soul" even before his mom, Princess Diana, died, according to a royal expert. Duncan Larcombe, the former royal editor of The Sun and author of the 2017 book "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," shared his thoughts about the Duke of Sussex. According to him, he noticed a pattern whenever Prince William's younger brother would date.
International Business Times
Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Breaks Silence On Deportation After Jail Release
Anna Sorokin, the subject of the hit Netflix series "Inventing Anna," has opened up for the first time about her impending deportation after being confined to home arrest following her conditional jail release last Friday. The 31-year-old fake German heiress said she was against the decision and would rather stay...
Comments / 0