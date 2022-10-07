Prince Harry could easily be influenced because he was a "very lost soul" even before his mom, Princess Diana, died, according to a royal expert. Duncan Larcombe, the former royal editor of The Sun and author of the 2017 book "Prince Harry: The Inside Story," shared his thoughts about the Duke of Sussex. According to him, he noticed a pattern whenever Prince William's younger brother would date.

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO