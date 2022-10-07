ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Mexico generally flat as omicron boosters increase

By Algernon D'Ammassa, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago

Daily reported cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico are at their lowest plateau since April, the state health department declared on Thursday, although some parts of the state are seeing increases as the state also sees increased spread of seasonal fall-winter viruses.

Acting state Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase, who also heads the state Human Services Department, noted during a video news conference there has been increased transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the southwestern counties of Hidalgo, Grant and Catron, as well as milder increases in the more heavily populated Albuquerque metro area.

Reported cases do not account for the results of home testing kits, however, and Scrase has said the actual number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher. This is one reason the state mainly watches hospitalizations and deaths as a measure of how the disease moves around the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUCd2_0iPM64vI00

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have also kept to a flat trend, per health department data, with 91 COVID patients hospitalized in the state as of Wednesday and 73 admissions between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.

The state counted 30 new deaths to the disease in the past month, bringing the state's total known fatal cases to 8,586. Nationwide, nearly 1.1 million have succumbed to the illness, though vaccines and oral treatments have slowed fatalities, and the dominant subvariants, while highly infectious, are associated with generally less severe disease than during previous waves.

In New Mexico, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron strain remain dominant. So far, over 70,700 doses of a new booster specifically targeting omicron have been administered, and Scrase, along with acting state epidemiologist Dr. Laura Parajón, urged residents to get updated flu shots and the new booster, as eligible.

Over 70,700 omicron-focused boosters have been administered in NM.

"We've been saying that we hope that someday we get to the point that coronavirus vaccines are an annual event that we get once a year," Scrase said, while noting that the coronavirus is not seasonal in its ebb and flow, like other familiar viruses. "We're on our way now to, I hope, an annual or periodic update to the vaccine that's good for whatever is circulating in the community recently."

As far as patients suffering long-term complications from COVID-19, a phenomenon commonly known as "Long COVID," Scrase said there is now a formal diagnosis but still no reporting requirements for data gathering purposes, in large part because the precise definition, frequency and scope of the problem are not yet determined.

"We're in a dilemma where we know this exists, but we don't have a standard definition," Scrase said. He said he had observed the phenomenon among his own patients and said that he had already been in some discussions of establishing a New Mexico clinic focused on Long COVID.

Vaccines are available for free at pharmacies and local providers. More information on how to obtain them is available online at www.ItsTimeNM.org or by phone at 855-600-3453 (option 3).

Monkeypox and syphilis

Supplies of vaccine for monkeypox are ample enough in New Mexico that eligibility has been expanded to people who are at risk for contracting the illness, Scrase announced Thursday.

So far, 26,385 cases were reported in the United States and 46 in New Mexico. While the illness is rarely fatal, there have been two deaths nationwide. In New Mexico, there have been no fatal cases, though two patients have been hospitalized.

Parajón stressed that anyone may contract monkeypox, a viral illness related to smallpox, if they come into close contact with someone who has it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the main driver of the current outbreak has been sexual contact among men, but may be spread through any close physical contact or objects and materials used by someone with a positive case, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

A full course of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine consists of two doses administered 28 days apart. Parajón said 2,161 initial doses had been administered in New Mexico and 996 of the second.

The two physicians addressed a nationwide increase in syphilis cases among newborn babies, stating that New Mexico had expanded testing during pregnancy and at birth to identify and treat such cases. On Wednesday, the New Mexico Department of Health renewed a public health order advising medical providers to test pregnant mothers multiple times.

Algernon D'Ammassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, adammassa@lcsun-news.com or @AlgernonWrites on Twitter.

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Mexico generally flat as omicron boosters increase

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

Nothing compares to a steak that is prepared properly and served in a nice ambiance, with your friends and family members by your side. If you too love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in New Mexico that you should visit because they are known to serve delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Kearney Hub

US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico

KIRTLAND, N.M. — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Daily Lobo

UNM Students react to upcoming gubernatorial election

With governor elections coming up on Nov. 8, students at the University of New Mexico are preparing to make their voices heard by exercising their right to vote. To many students on both sides of the aisle, this election is crucial in determining the future of the state. As of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rise in syphilis cases in NM newborns sets off alarms

SANTA FE – Considering a significant increase in New Mexico of syphilis in newborns, the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) renewed a 2021 Public Health Order (PHO) to protect newborns from syphilis on Sept. 30, 2022. The PHO mandates that all medical providers serving pregnant women test all...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KOAT 7

New Mexico COVID-19 cases begin to plateau

A summer surge in COVID-19 led to around 84,000 reported new cases in the last four months, but our state's Department of Health says cases are beginning to level off. Our state is entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. David Scrase said, "Hospitalizations and deaths are clearly...
elpasoheraldpost.com

Southern New Mexico State Fair quick and dirty review

New Mexico has a State Fair up in Albuquerque, but we do things differently here in Southern New Mexico. So much so that we have our own version of the state fair. I was there on Saturday and it was pretty packed. Lots of entertainment, fair food, and rodeo stuff to take in.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Yvette Herrell
Kristen Walters

Major car manufacturer opening new store location in New Mexico

A major car manufacturer is opening a new direct-to-consumer store location in New Mexico, even though state law prohibits direct sales. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, Tesla Motors recently announced that they will be opening a second New Mexico store location in the spring of 2023.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline for New Mexico residents to claim $400 direct one-time payments is today

The deadline for low-income households in New Mexico to apply for a fourth economic stimulus check worth at least $400 is today. The stimulus check, being administered by the New Mexico Human Services Department, is accepting applications until 5 p.m. today through the YES New Mexico website. The fourth check is intended for low-income households, according to the state.
KOAT 7

New Mexico Chile farmers impacted by Monsoon aftermath

SOCORRO, N.M. — The aftermath of Monsoon season has impacted New Mexico Chile farmers. Glen Duggins of Cinco Estrella Chile Farms said the rush of flood waters and heavy rain from this year's monsoon has destroyed his crops over the past few months. "The rain just kept coming and...
AGRICULTURE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that you should definitely try if you love good food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list and where you can find them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Booster#Newborn Babies#Linus Covid#General Health#Human Services Department
KRQE News 13

Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Agriculture Online

More than 47 million birds lost to avian influenza

Bird flu was discovered in a backyard flock in the Albuquerque area, making New Mexico the 42nd state where the viral disease has been confirmed this year, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. More than 47 million birds in domestic flocks, mostly chickens and turkeys, have died or were culled in efforts to stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza since early February.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Cannabis Sales Remain Steady In September

SANTA FE—The Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department on Friday announced that during the month of September, licensed retailers around the state sold over $39 million in adult-use and medical cannabis combined. In September, adult-use cannabis sales topped moe than $24 million. The state’s population centers...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
fox10phoenix.com

USPS worker in New Mexico helps missing Arizona man reunite with family

ANIMAS, N.M. - A USPS employee in New Mexico is being praised after she helped a missing Arizona man return home to his family back in September. Mary McCarty had just arrived to work at a post office in Animas, New Mexico on Sept. 3 when she found 68-year-old Glenn French wandering around the parking lot, according to USPS.
ANIMAS, NM
bernco.gov

In-Person Absentee Voting and Same Day Registration Begin for New Mexico General Election

Bernalillo County – Clerk Linda Stover announces the start of in-person absentee voting and same-day registration for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election. The Clerk’s Annex, located at 1500 Lomas NW, will be open for in-person absentee voting and same-day registration Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 11 through Oct. 21, 2022. Additional locations will be available for early voting and the continuation of same-day registration from Oct. 22 through Nov. 5, 2022.
BERNALILLO, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy