Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest About The Brooklyn Nets Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: “The Low-Hanging Fruit That We Could All Agree On Is Sometimes We’re Not Playing Hard Enough."

After a chaotic summer of turmoil and infighting, the Brooklyn Nets have nowhere else to look but ahead. With just a few weeks to go before the start of a new season, they have the chance to set themselves up for a long playoff run if they can get off to a strong start early on.
BROOKLYN, NY
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Monday's contest

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Murray (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's preseason contest against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Murray left Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness and will likely be sidelined for at least one additional contest. After Monday's matchup, the Nuggets have two more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19, but it's unclear if Murray will be available for any of those exhibition contests.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday

McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Considered doubtful for Monday

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Jokic (wrist) is doubtful to play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Though the reigning two-time NBA MVP was able to go through most of Sunday's practice, he wasn't on the sideline for the live portions while he continues to protect his injured right wrist. The issue isn't considered anything that is expected to limit Jokic by the time the Nuggets open their regular-season slate Oct. 19 against the Jazz, but it's unclear if the star center will play in any of the team's remaining three exhibition contests.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Sunday

Gobert has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest purposes, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert isn't dealing with an injury, but the Timberwolves will simply elect to manage his workload after he played in EuroBasket during the offseason. Naz Reid, Nathan Knight and Luka Garza are candidates to see increased run against Portland.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will sit out another preseason game

Gordon (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon didn't play in Friday's preseason game due to rest, but he's being listed as out for Monday's game with leg stiffness. He'll have two more opportunities to play in the preseason before the Rockets open the regular season against the Hawks on Oct. 19.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting

Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Jae Crowder trade rumors: Hawks emerge as suitor for Suns' disgruntled veteran forward, per report

It appears as though Jae Crowder will play somewhere other than Phoenix in the coming season, and perhaps his new home will be in Atlanta. The Hawks have emerged as a suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward, according to Shams Charania. Faced with a diminished role with the Suns, Crowder requested a trade away from Phoenix over the offseason, and the Suns have been actively looking to grant his wish. Crowder has been away from the team throughout training camp and preseason play thus far.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Timberwolves
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Tight End Hits IR

The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KTLA

Timberwolves 119, Clippers 117

Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds in his preseason debut to lead visiting Minnesota. Naz Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards had 14 points. John Wall led the Clippers with 20 points. Paul George […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Seeking second opinion

Mayfield (ankle) is seeking a second opinion on his injury in the hopes of playing Week 6 versus the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's set for an MRI on Monday. If a high-ankle sprain is confirmed it seems all but unavoidable that Mayfield misses some time, but the quarterback is reportedly seeking a way to remain in the starting lineup Week 6. Given that Sam Darnold (ankle) is not on track to return from IR this week, it would fall to P.J. Walker to start versus Los Angeles if Mayfield is ultimately unable to go.
NFL

