Photo Of Rudy Gobert And Karl-Anthony Towns Going Viral
A photo of All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns is going viral. The two are now teammates after the Minnesota Timberwolves made a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz to land Gobert over the offseason.
Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest About The Brooklyn Nets Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: “The Low-Hanging Fruit That We Could All Agree On Is Sometimes We’re Not Playing Hard Enough."
After a chaotic summer of turmoil and infighting, the Brooklyn Nets have nowhere else to look but ahead. With just a few weeks to go before the start of a new season, they have the chance to set themselves up for a long playoff run if they can get off to a strong start early on.
Rockets vs. Raptors Preseason Notebook: Kenyon Martin Jr. Back In Good Graces?
After starting in place of Jabari Smith Jr. Friday night, is Kenyon Martin Jr. back in good graces with the Houston Rockets?
Miami Heat Potential Target Jae Crowder Receiving Interest From The Atlanta Hawks
Hawks are attempting to propose a trade for Crowder
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Monday's contest
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Murray (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's preseason contest against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Murray left Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness and will likely be sidelined for at least one additional contest. After Monday's matchup, the Nuggets have two more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19, but it's unclear if Murray will be available for any of those exhibition contests.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Considered doubtful for Monday
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Jokic (wrist) is doubtful to play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Though the reigning two-time NBA MVP was able to go through most of Sunday's practice, he wasn't on the sideline for the live portions while he continues to protect his injured right wrist. The issue isn't considered anything that is expected to limit Jokic by the time the Nuggets open their regular-season slate Oct. 19 against the Jazz, but it's unclear if the star center will play in any of the team's remaining three exhibition contests.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Sunday
Gobert has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest purposes, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert isn't dealing with an injury, but the Timberwolves will simply elect to manage his workload after he played in EuroBasket during the offseason. Naz Reid, Nathan Knight and Luka Garza are candidates to see increased run against Portland.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will sit out another preseason game
Gordon (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon didn't play in Friday's preseason game due to rest, but he's being listed as out for Monday's game with leg stiffness. He'll have two more opportunities to play in the preseason before the Rockets open the regular season against the Hawks on Oct. 19.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting
Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
Jae Crowder trade rumors: Hawks emerge as suitor for Suns' disgruntled veteran forward, per report
It appears as though Jae Crowder will play somewhere other than Phoenix in the coming season, and perhaps his new home will be in Atlanta. The Hawks have emerged as a suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward, according to Shams Charania. Faced with a diminished role with the Suns, Crowder requested a trade away from Phoenix over the offseason, and the Suns have been actively looking to grant his wish. Crowder has been away from the team throughout training camp and preseason play thus far.
Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings: Game preview, time, no TV, how to listen on radio
The Portland Trail Blazers play their fourth preseason game, third against an NBA team, Sunday night at Sacramento. That means the six players who sat out Thursday against Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional team from Israel, will return to the lineup. Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow and...
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Centers Entering 2022-23 NBA Season
With the 2022-23 NBA season just around the corner, Fastbreak on FanNation has ranked the Top-10 players at every single position entering the new year. Here are the Top-10 rankings for the NBA’s best centers.
Vikings Tight End Hits IR
The Minnesota Vikings will be a man short for at least the next four games as the franchise looks to build on a 3-1 start to the 2022 season. TE Ben Ellefson was added to Injured Reserve on Saturday, battling a groin injury. In his stead, 7th-Round rookie from South...
Nuggets Sign Recent Magic And Warriors Player
On Monday, the Denver Nuggets announced that they have signed Chasson Randle. The veteran point guard most recently played in the NBA for the Orlando Magic in 2021 and the Golden State Warriors in 2020.
Timberwolves 119, Clippers 117
Karl-Anthony Towns had 19 points, six assists and six rebounds in his preseason debut to lead visiting Minnesota. Naz Reid had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves, while Bryn Forbes added 15 points on 5-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. Anthony Edwards had 14 points. John Wall led the Clippers with 20 points. Paul George […]
Heat Ends Rockets Two-Game Preseason Win Streak
Despite 25 points from Jalen Green, the Houston Rockets' two-game preseason winning streak came to an end against the Miami Heat.
Purple Rumor Mill: Cine’s Return, Danielle Hunter’s Slow Start, Paton’s Disaster
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the October 8th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Seeking second opinion
Mayfield (ankle) is seeking a second opinion on his injury in the hopes of playing Week 6 versus the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's set for an MRI on Monday. If a high-ankle sprain is confirmed it seems all but unavoidable that Mayfield misses some time, but the quarterback is reportedly seeking a way to remain in the starting lineup Week 6. Given that Sam Darnold (ankle) is not on track to return from IR this week, it would fall to P.J. Walker to start versus Los Angeles if Mayfield is ultimately unable to go.
