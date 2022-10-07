Read full article on original website
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: What to know after Green speaks for first time since incident
Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which he and the team have since confirmed.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Doubtful for Monday's contest
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Murray (thigh) is doubtful for Monday's preseason contest against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Murray left Friday's preseason game against the Bulls due to left thigh soreness and will likely be sidelined for at least one additional contest. After Monday's matchup, the Nuggets have two more preseason games before they open the regular season against the Jazz on Oct. 19, but it's unclear if Murray will be available for any of those exhibition contests.
Hornets star LaMelo Ball injured in NBA preseason game against Washington. What we know
Though Charlotte lost to the Wizards at Spectrum Center on Monday, the focus quickly turned to the health of the Hornets’ All-Star point guard.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Considered doubtful for Monday
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Jokic (wrist) is doubtful to play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Though the reigning two-time NBA MVP was able to go through most of Sunday's practice, he wasn't on the sideline for the live portions while he continues to protect his injured right wrist. The issue isn't considered anything that is expected to limit Jokic by the time the Nuggets open their regular-season slate Oct. 19 against the Jazz, but it's unclear if the star center will play in any of the team's remaining three exhibition contests.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Will sit out another preseason game
Gordon (leg) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon didn't play in Friday's preseason game due to rest, but he's being listed as out for Monday's game with leg stiffness. He'll have two more opportunities to play in the preseason before the Rockets open the regular season against the Hawks on Oct. 19.
Joe Maddon claims Angels GM ordered him to pull Mike Trout mid-game, leading to fight
Weeks prior to being fired as the Los Angeles Angels manager, Joe Maddon allegedly "blew up" at general manager Perry Minasian after Minasian called to the dugout during a game and demanded Mike Trout be removed from the field. Maddon, who details his account of things in a book he co-authored with Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, claims that Minasian made the call -- literally -- during an Angels blowout win on May 9.
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Penny will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday and faces a four-month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Penny suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, per Rapoport, an MRI on Monday revealed that his ankle was relatively clean, so he should make a full recovery. Penny, who signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle this offseason, will be a free agent in March and, barring his return to health, could be one of the more sought-after players during the 2023 offseason. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker, a rookie second-round pick, is expected to take over as Seattle's primary running back, while DeeJay Dallas handles his usual third-down role.
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Clemson jumps Michigan as Tennessee, UCLA surge in new college football rankings
The new college football rankings are going to look different after Week 6 as more than a handful of teams from the AP Top 25 took losses, leaving voters with several interesting debates for their updated ballots. Though No. 1 Alabama was battling all the way to the final seconds against Texas A&M and No. 2 Georgia got off to a slow start against Auburn, there's unlikely to be a change at the top of the rankings. Where it gets interesting is just outside the top three where Clemson and Tennessee are surging, potentially poised to move up within the top 10.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles from deep in loss
Curry posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 124-121 loss against the Lakers. Curry had some problems from beyond the arc, but at this point of his career and knowing this is just a preseason game, this shouldn't affect any of his status as an elite shooter and one of the best fantasy players regardless of the format. He has had two poor shooting performances so far in the preseason, but he's just getting ready for the start of the campaign against the Lakers on Oct. 18.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out Saturday
Oshie (upper body) will not play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Blue Jackets, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie stayed on the ice after Saturday's morning skate for extra work and there is some optimism he may be available when Washington opens the regular season against the Bruins on Oct. 12. The 35-year-old will be relied upon to help fill the offensive void with Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) on the injured list.
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Will not return
Chandler is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hand injury. Chandler was active for just the second time in his rookie season Sunday. However, he still has not seen the ball on offense. He'll work to be back Week 6 against the Dolphins.
Padres' Brandon Drury: Back on the bench for Game 3
Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 matchup with the Mets in the wild-card round. Drury will sit for the second time in the wild-card series, with Wil Myers replacing him once again at first base. Myers closed the regular season by going 8-for-22 with four extra-base hits over his final eight games, and that appears to have given him the edge on playing time over Drury thus far in the postseason.
CBS Sports
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1 of NLDS
Clevinger (illness) will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Clevinger landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday but was able to travel with the team for the NL Wild Card Series after testing negative for the virus. The right-hander was kept off the team's wild-card roster but will take the mound to begin the NLDS on Tuesday. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Clevinger posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 29 innings.
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: In line for potential Game 3
Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game...
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster
The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
Coaches Poll top 25: UCLA surges, Kentucky tumbles and Texas is back in new college football rankings
The new college football rankings were updated on Sunday and after a slate of scores and results that saw six ranked teams take losses there's plenty of changes to the Coaches Poll top 25. Wins by top teams left the top of the rankings unchanged, as the coaches left Alabama...
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Expected to play Sunday
Hurst (groin), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Despite not practicing Friday due to a lingering groin issue, Hurst appears in line to suit up for Week 5. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the tight end's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
Braves' Max Fried: Cleared for postseason opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available...
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Ditches cast, likely out for NLDS
Albies is no longer sporting a cast to protect his fractured right pinkie finger and is scheduled to join Atlanta for its upcoming National League Division Series with the Phillies, though he's not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for this round of the postseason, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
