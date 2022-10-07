ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner keeps his first Arsenal clean sheet and caps a strong display with a smart save in the second half as the Gunners win 3-0 against Bodo/Glimt in Europa League

By Jack Bezants For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

At least one member of USMNT had a good midweek European game.

After Christian Pulisic was left on the bench as Chelsea ran out a 3-0 winner against AC Milan in the Champions League, it was goalkeeper Matt Turner's chance to shine for Arsenal in the Europa League.

And the 28-year-old showed he is in good shape for the World Cup, keeping his first Arsenal clean sheet as his team beat Norway's Bodo/Glimt 3-0.

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner kept his first Arsenal clean sheet in a game on Thursday
The 28-year-old produced a strong display for Arsenal against Norway's Bodo/Glimt

His standout moment was in the 57th minute, getting down to palm away a low drive from Amahl Pellegrino through a crowd of defenders in the penalty box.

These matches are important for Turner - he is No 2 behind Aaron Ramsdale but will play in the Europa League for the club this season.

He will possibly have four more Europa League games and a League Cup game against Brighton before heading to Qatar for the World Cup in the United States.

But it marks a positive for the US, 24 hours after more scrutiny was placed on Pulisic.

He didn't get a single minute on the pitch in an impressive win for Chelsea in over the Italian champion at Stamford Bridge. The team playing so well without him seems to push him further adrift of what would be much-needed game time before the World Cup next month.

Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher gave stark assessments of Pulisic in their analysis for CBS.

'At one point you're gonna have to bring something on the table,' Henry said.

Christian Pulisic was left on the bench as Chelsea beat AC Milan 3-0 on Wednesday night 

'How many managers are not going to trust you? It's gonna have to be you at one point. So find a way.'

Carragher added: 'The manager at Chelsea changes quite a lot, and you always think, OK, you're gonna have a chance, a new chance at proving something, he might play differently.

'But we haven't seen much of him already, and it's early days for Graham Potter but Thomas Tuchel didn't use him too much, certainly the new manager [hasn't] in these early games. So I think it's a little bit worrying for America in terms of the World Cup.'

