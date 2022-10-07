Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Maximus (MMS) Stock Now
MMS - Free Report) currently benefits from a solid track record of dividend payments. MMS revenues are anticipated to grow 6.8% and 1.1% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Maximus has a solid track record of dividend payments. During fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019, MAXIMUS paid out cash dividends of $68.8 million, $70.2 million and $63.9 million, respectively. Such moves indicate MAXIMUS’ commitment to creating value for its shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold Eastman Chemical (EMN) for Now
EMN - Free Report) is gaining from cost-cutting and productivity actions as well as its innovation-driven growth model amid certain headwinds including higher raw material, energy and logistics costs. Shares of this leading chemical maker are down 30.8% over the past year compared with the 13% decline of its industry.
Zacks.com
Monolithic Power (MPWR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
MPWR - Free Report) closed at $410.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Here's Why United Rentals (URI) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
CVR Energy (CVI) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know
CVR Energy (. CVI - Free Report) closed at $33.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Gap (GPS) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know
GPS - Free Report) closed at $9.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
All You Need to Know About Shell's (SHEL) Q3 Earnings Update
SHEL - Free Report) said its third-quarter profits will bear the brunt of extreme volatility and tumbling refining margins. While extreme market volatility meant that the Integrated Gas division will deliver a lower contribution to earnings, the moderation of refining margins from their spectacular levels earlier in the year affected the Chemicals & Products unit.
Zacks.com
Synchronoss (SNCR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
SNCR - Free Report) closed at $1.24, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the mobile services company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Livent (LTHM) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
LTHM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $29.68, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Sysco (SYY) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know
SYY - Free Report) closed at $72.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
SBLK - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -2.7%, compared to...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks That Flaunt an Impressive Interest Coverage Ratio
Volatility has gripped Wall Street lately and you can easily blame this on inflationary headwinds and geopolitical tensions. The consumer price index rose to 8.3% in August 2022 on a year-over-year basis, more than analysts’ expectations. With the desperate need to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve recently increased the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. At present, addressing shooting commodity prices is of top priority for the Fed but this has raised concerns about a possible slowdown and slipping of the economy into recession.
Zacks.com
Welltower (WELL) to Witness a Dim Q3 Amid Delayed HHS Funds
WELL - Free Report) management expects third-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share to lie below the midpoint of the guidance of 82-87 cents. This is primarily due to the delay in the. disbursements of Health and Human Services (HHS) funds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the...
Zacks.com
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Automatic Data Processing, Fiserv, Deere in Focus
Wall Street closed a winning week after three straight weeks of losses. All three major indexes ended the week with gains. The Dow, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2%, 1.5% and 0.7%, respectively. The week’s activities were dominated by multiple reports on the economy's labor side. With...
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 10th
GEF - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
5 Low Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Hike Anticipation
TTE - Free Report) , Amalgamated Financial (. PBF - Free Report) , which bear low leverage and therefore can shield investors from incurring losses in times of crisis. Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let’s explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors. In finance,...
Zacks.com
4 Low Price-to-Cash Flow Stocks to Shield From a Volatile Market
Investors seem to be nervous and are treading Wall Street with utmost caution as worries about a global slowdown and a possible recession loom large over the stock market. Market pundits fear that the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance to tame inflation might push the economy into a recession. Also,...
Zacks.com
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin Worth Buying Now
JBL - Free Report) , Target Hospitality Corporation (. HHS - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Zacks.com
5 Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings and Their ETFs
Third-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off this week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 0.7% from the same period last year on 9.1% higher revenues. The earnings growth is down from 7.2% at the start of the third quarter.
Comments / 0