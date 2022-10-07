Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Channelview 35, Pasadena South Houston 28
¶ Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Park 16
¶ Dallas White 68, Dallas Adams 24
¶ Edinburg Vela 70, Rio Grande City 27
¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 54, Fort Bend Elkins 0
¶ Houston Lamar 59, Houston Westbury 7
¶ Houston Stratford 52, Houston Northbrook 7
¶ Humble 38, Beaumont West Brook 35
¶ Irving Nimitz 30, Irving 25
¶ Katy 54, Katy Paetow 0
¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 53, Jordan 41
¶ Klein Forest 17, Klein Cain 14
¶ Los Fresnos 42, Brownsville Rivera 7
¶ McAllen 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7
¶ Northwest Eaton 45, Keller Central 17
¶ PSJA 55, Edinburg Economedes 13
¶ Richardson Pearce 28, Richardson 14
¶ Rockwall-Heath 35, Tyler Legacy 14
¶ SA Johnson 31, SA Northside Clark 28
¶ Spring 62, Aldine 0
¶ Spring Westfield 63, Aldine Nimitz 20
¶ The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 0
CLASS 5A=
¶ Amarillo Palo Duro 70, Lubbock 0
¶ Austin William Travis 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
¶ CC Carroll 49, CC Moody 14
¶ Dallas Highland Park 38, Richardson Berkner 17
¶ El Paso Eastlake 48, EP Montwood 20
¶ Frisco Reedy 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29
¶ Frisco Wakeland 59, Frisco Liberty 21
¶ FW Arlington Heights 54, FW Trimble Tech 7
¶ FW Wyatt 47, FW North Side 20
¶ Houston Sterling 27, Houston Milby 0
¶ Houston Waltrip 45, Houston Madison 0
¶ Humble Kingwood Park 41, Baytown Goose Creek 14
¶ Lucas Lovejoy 70, Princeton 0
¶ McKinney North 34, West Mesquite 14
¶ Mercedes 41, Pharr Valley View 16
¶ Richmond Foster 45, Fort Bend Kempner 0
¶ SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Jefferson 6
¶ SA Burbank 28, SA McCollum 21
¶ SA Wagner 61, SA MacArthur 12
¶ Waco University 53, Pflugerville 28
CLASS 4A=
¶ Dallas Carter 26, Frisco Panther Creek 2
¶ Fort Stockton 41, Clint 0
¶ FW Western Hills 30, FW Eastern Hills 28
¶ Hidalgo 41, Kingsville King 7
¶ Melissa 42, Mesquite Poteet 10
¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 40, Carrollton Ranchview 22
CLASS 2A=
¶ Burton 54, Louise 7
¶ Vega 28, Boys Ranch 6
CLASS 1A=
¶ Amherst 58, Lazbuddie 8
¶ Benjamin 66, Paducah 19
¶ Groom 68, Darrouzett 7
¶ Hamlin 69, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
¶ Rising Star 70, Trent 0
¶ Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Austin Hyde Park 27, Austin St. Michael 26, OT
¶ Beaumont Legacy Christian 64, Katy Faith West 19
¶ Greenville Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6
¶ SA Town East Christian 60, CC Coastal Christian 13
OTHER=
¶ Buda Johnson 20, Austin High 13
¶ Red Oak Ovilla 40, Dallas Lakehill 16
¶ San Antonio Harlan 42, Sotomayor 7
¶ Tribe Consolidated 52, Austin SPC 48
¶ Waco Methodist def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
