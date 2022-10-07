ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Channelview 35, Pasadena South Houston 28

¶ Cypress Ranch 56, Cypress Park 16

¶ Dallas White 68, Dallas Adams 24

¶ Edinburg Vela 70, Rio Grande City 27

¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 54, Fort Bend Elkins 0

¶ Houston Lamar 59, Houston Westbury 7

¶ Houston Stratford 52, Houston Northbrook 7

¶ Humble 38, Beaumont West Brook 35

¶ Irving Nimitz 30, Irving 25

¶ Katy 54, Katy Paetow 0

¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 53, Jordan 41

¶ Klein Forest 17, Klein Cain 14

¶ Los Fresnos 42, Brownsville Rivera 7

¶ McAllen 51, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7

¶ Northwest Eaton 45, Keller Central 17

¶ PSJA 55, Edinburg Economedes 13

¶ Richardson Pearce 28, Richardson 14

¶ Rockwall-Heath 35, Tyler Legacy 14

¶ SA Johnson 31, SA Northside Clark 28

¶ Spring 62, Aldine 0

¶ Spring Westfield 63, Aldine Nimitz 20

¶ The Woodlands 70, Cleveland 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ Amarillo Palo Duro 70, Lubbock 0

¶ Austin William Travis 47, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

¶ CC Carroll 49, CC Moody 14

¶ Dallas Highland Park 38, Richardson Berkner 17

¶ El Paso Eastlake 48, EP Montwood 20

¶ Frisco Reedy 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29

¶ Frisco Wakeland 59, Frisco Liberty 21

¶ FW Arlington Heights 54, FW Trimble Tech 7

¶ FW Wyatt 47, FW North Side 20

¶ Houston Sterling 27, Houston Milby 0

¶ Houston Waltrip 45, Houston Madison 0

¶ Humble Kingwood Park 41, Baytown Goose Creek 14

¶ Lucas Lovejoy 70, Princeton 0

¶ McKinney North 34, West Mesquite 14

¶ Mercedes 41, Pharr Valley View 16

¶ Richmond Foster 45, Fort Bend Kempner 0

¶ SA Alamo Heights 56, SA Jefferson 6

¶ SA Burbank 28, SA McCollum 21

¶ SA Wagner 61, SA MacArthur 12

¶ Waco University 53, Pflugerville 28

CLASS 4A=

¶ Dallas Carter 26, Frisco Panther Creek 2

¶ Fort Stockton 41, Clint 0

¶ FW Western Hills 30, FW Eastern Hills 28

¶ Hidalgo 41, Kingsville King 7

¶ Melissa 42, Mesquite Poteet 10

¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 40, Carrollton Ranchview 22

CLASS 2A=

¶ Burton 54, Louise 7

¶ Vega 28, Boys Ranch 6

CLASS 1A=

¶ Amherst 58, Lazbuddie 8

¶ Benjamin 66, Paducah 19

¶ Groom 68, Darrouzett 7

¶ Hamlin 69, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

¶ Rising Star 70, Trent 0

¶ Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Austin Hyde Park 27, Austin St. Michael 26, OT

¶ Beaumont Legacy Christian 64, Katy Faith West 19

¶ Greenville Christian 54, Dallas Fairhill 6

¶ SA Town East Christian 60, CC Coastal Christian 13

OTHER=

¶ Buda Johnson 20, Austin High 13

¶ Red Oak Ovilla 40, Dallas Lakehill 16

¶ San Antonio Harlan 42, Sotomayor 7

¶ Tribe Consolidated 52, Austin SPC 48

¶ Waco Methodist def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy