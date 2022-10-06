ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, Oct. 6

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

BOYS SOCCER

Old Rochester 2, GNB Voc-Tech 1

Down 1-0 at halftime, Old Rochester scored two second half goals to win the game. Ryan Blanchette scored on a goal assisted by Sam Balsis. Matt Carvalho scored the game-winner with three minutes to go. Playing well for Old Rochester were Emile Joseph, John Marmelo, Will Correia and George Psichopaidas. The Bulldogs (5-3-2, 5-2-1 SCC) host Dighton-Rehoboth on Monday at 1 p.m.

Tri-County 2, Wareham 1

Nate Wiley scored the lone goal for Wareham (4-4-2, 0-2-1 SCC) on an assist by Seamus Braley.

Old Colony 1, South Shore 0

Christian Johnson scored the lone goal for the Cougars while Lucas Pimental had the assist. Aven Beauchemin had 12 saves in net. Playing well on defense for the Cougars were Robert Andrade, Andrew Fontes and Davi Coelho. Old Colony (3-6-1, 3-2-0 MAC) hosts Norfolk Aggie on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Old Colony 0, South Shore 0

Izzy Hougasian, Teagan Stuart, Lilah White, Avrie Oliveria and Breanna Arruda stood out for Old Colony (2-4-3, 1-1-2 MAC) in the scoreless game.

Dartmouth 4, Brockton 1

Dartmouth picked up the Southeast Conference win.

GOLF

Old Colony 9, West Bridgewater 0

Luke Butler shot an even par 35 at West Bridgewater Country Club to help the Cougars (13-0, 11-0 MAC) wrap up the Mayflower League championship. Brady Weglowski (38) and Ty Dumas (43) also contributed as did the team of Owen Levasseur and Will Harrop, who won their match in six holes to take all three points. The Cougars face West Bridgewater again on Oct. 11 at home.

Apponequet 266, Case 298

Jason Demers (42) and Dominik Snyder (43) led the way for the Lakers (11-1) at Touisset Country Club in Swansea.

Dartmouth 119, New Bedford 45

Chase Guilherme led Dartmouth (10-3, 5-2 SEC) to a victory at Allendale Country Club with a 38 (25 points). Will Gangi (41 for 22), Ian Emery (43 for 20) and Owen Nielson (44 for 19) also contributed. It was senior day for Dartmouth’s Maddie Pyne, Guilherme, Phoenix Campbell and Connor Murphy. Craig Baptista (44 for 19), Luke Tarpey (44 for 19), Trevor Roderiques (57 for 6), Luke Ferreira (62 for 1) and Jack Harding (63 for 1) contributed for New Bedford.

Fairhaven 258, Seekonk 315

Barrett Becotte shot a 40 to lead the Blue Devils at Whaling City Golf Course. Jack Boucher, Hugh Boucher and Hugo Surprenant each carded 42s. The Blue Devils (8-2, 6-2 SCC) visit Apponequet on Tuesday.

Old Rochester 254, GNB Voc-Tech 316

Braden Yeomans shot a 38 at the par 35 Bay Club. Markus Pierre (39) and Alec Marsden (42) also contributed for the Bulldogs (10-0, 9-0 SCC). ORR hosts Case on Tuesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Old Rochester 3, Seekonk 0

The Bulldogs (3-3-1) got goals from Emilia Perriera, Lilly Cook and Lilly Johnson while Jillian LeBlanc, Emily Kilpatrick and Rosie Lally had an assist apiece. Molly Dupre earned her third shutout of the season.

Somerset Berkley 4, Bishop Stang 0

The Spartans (3-3-3, 0-1-1 CCL) visit St. Mary’s on Saturday at noon.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Old Rochester 21, Apponequet 34

Old Rochester 21, Dighton-Rehoboth 37

Apponequet 22, Dighton-Rehoboth 37

Murray Copps finished first (16:30) to pace the Bulldogs while Tyler Young was second (16:54). Aidan Silk (18:14), Torsten Brickley (18:17) and Nolan Bushnell (18:33) also contributed for ORR. For Apponequet (5-1), Aydan Fournier took third overall (17:45) while Nate Levesque was fifth (18:08) and Lucas Quinn was 10th (18:39).

GNB Voc-Tech 18, Fairhaven 41

The Bears captured their first win of the season thanks to the efforts of Daniel Ward (18:36), Owen Vieira (19:37) and Williams Guillotte (21:03). For Fairhaven (0-3, 0-3 SCC), Nate Branco was third overall (20:48) in his first ever cross country race. Sam Hubert was eighth followed by Scott Joseph (ninth). The Blue Devils face Old Rochester and Seekonk on Tuesday. Voc-Tech (1-2, 1-2 SCC) hosts Somerset Berkley and Dighton-Rehoboth on Tuesday.

New Bedford 18, Durfee 38

Joseph Castello ran a personal-best 19:10 to finish first overall while J.P. Morris came in second (21:18) and Matt Lavoie was third. The Whalers (1-1) visit Brockton on Tuesday.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Old Rochester 23, Apponequet 33

Old Rochester 19, Dighton-Rehoboth 42

Apponequet 23, Dighton-Rehoboth 36

Against D-R, Maddie Conner won while Aubrey Heis (21:33) took second and Alexia Gonsalves came in fourth (21:37) followed by Corinne Robert (21:45). Against Apponequet, Conner took second, Heis was third, Gonsalves was fourth and Robert was fifth. For Apponequet (5-1), Hannah Kuriscak was first overall (21:04) while Ava Wisniewski came in eighth (22:38) followed by Keltey Fournier (ninth; 22:47).

Fairhaven 22, GNB Voc-Tech 33

Emma Flannery paced Fairhaven with a first-place time of 23:47 while Maya Medeiros was third (25:32) and Lilly LaFountain was fourth (26:03) followed by Sabrina Zheng (sixth) and Lilly St. Pierre (eighth). For GNB Voc-Tech (0-3, 0-3 SCC), Sophia Pereira (25:10), Alana Amado (27:21) and Arden Hill (28:24) contributed. The Bears host Somerset Berkley and Dighton-Rehoboth on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (2-1, 2-1 SCC) face Old Rochester and Seekonk on Tuesday.

New Bedford 15, Durfee 50

Lena Morris finished first with a time of 21:18. The Whalers (1-1) visit Brockton on Tuesday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Arlington Catholic 3, Bishop Stang 0

Ali James had six kills, four digs and one block for Stang (4-7, 3-4 CCL) in a 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 loss. Darian Dias added 20 digs while Mae Lima had three kills, five aces and 14 digs.

The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

