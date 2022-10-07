ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judy Tenuta - brash and eclectic comedienne known as The Love Goddess - passes away at 72 after battling Stage 4 ovarian cancer

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

The comedy world is in mourning with the passing of eclectic comedienne Judy Tenuta, who passed away on Thursday.

The performer - who was nicknamed both The Love Goddess and Aphrodite of the Accordion - passed at her Studio City, California home at 72 years of age, via THR.

Tenuta had been battling Stage 4 ovarian cancer before her passing, it was confirmed by her publicist Harlan Boll.

Passing: The comedy world is in mourning with the passing of eclectic comedienne Judy Tenuta, who passed away on Thursday
Aphrodite: The performer - who was nicknamed both The Love Goddess and Aphrodite of the Accordion - passed at her Studio City, California home at 72 years of age, via THR 

She was born in Oak Park, Illinois on November 7, 1949, to a Polish mother, Joann, and an Italian father, Caesar.

Tenuta grew up in an Irish-Catholic neighborhood and attended the University of Illinois - Chicago, where she majored in theatre.

Her first foray into the comedy realm came at Chicago's famed Second City, and her first ever live performance helped shape the comedienne she would become.

Early life: She was born in Oak Park, Illinois on November 7, 1949, to a Polish mother, Joann, and an Italian father, Caesar
Comedy: Her first foray into the comedy realm came at Chicago's famed Second City, and her first ever live performance helped shape the comedienne she would become

She shocked audiences by dressing up as the Virgin Mary in her first show, and after incorporating her accordion into the act, she started developing her 'Love Goddess' character.

Love Goddess was just one character in her comedic arsenal, with others such as 'The Petite Flower,' 'Fashion-Plate Saint,' 'Queen of Candy-Pants,' 'Princess of Panty Shields,' 'Empress of Elvis Impersonators' and the 'Buffer of Foreheads.'

She ultimately left Chicago for New York City, where she hosted an HBO comedy special with Ellen DeGeneres, Rita Rudner and Paula Poundstone.

Character: She shocked audiences by dressing up as the Virgin Mary in her first show, and after incorporating her accordion into the act, she started developing her 'Love Goddess' character
Left: She ultimately left Chicago for New York City, where she hosted an HBO comedy special with Ellen DeGeneres, Rita Rudner and Paula Poundstone

She also starred in movies such as Love Bites and played Lorena Bobbitt in Weird Al Yankovic's Headline News music video.

The actress also played Madame Judy on The Weird Al Show and voiced roles on Space Ghost Coast to Coast and Johnny Bravo.

Her last two roles were in the movies There's No Such Thing As Vampires and In the Position, released in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Starred: She also starred in movies such as Love Bites and played Lorena Bobbitt in Weird Al Yankovic's Headline News music video
Last roles: Her last two roles were in the movies There's No Such Thing As Vampires and In the Position, released in 2020 and 2021 respectively

She received Grammy nominations for Best Comedy Album for Attention Butt-Pirates and Lesbetarians! and In Goddess We Trust.

The actress is survived by her life partner Vern Pang; brothers Daniel, John, Steven, Thomas and James; sister Barbara; and two nephews, four nieces and a grand-niece.

She will be interred at the Hollywood Forever cemetery, and donations in her memory can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or City of Hope.

Grammy: She received Grammy nominations for Best Comedy Album for Attention Butt-Pirates and Lesbetarians! and In Goddess We Trust
Interred: She will be interred at the Hollywood Forever cemetery, and donations in her memory can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation , St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or City of Hope 

