Walmart could be forced to change a controversial policy after it comes under fire

ELECTED officials have pointed out a controversial Walmart policy that limits access to a certain prescription drug.

North Carolina representatives have appealed to Walmart officials after it was revealed the company instructed its pharmacies to avoid distributing a drug that can be used to induce medical abortions.

North Carolina representatives have pointed out a Walmart policy that limits the access to misoprostol, a drug that can be used for chemical-induced abortions Credit: AFP

Lawmakers cited doctors who said the medicine has a variety of uses and are asking Walmart to expand access to the drug in North Carolina locations Credit: Getty

The Democratic reps wrote a letter challenging a memo that Walmart issued to its 192 pharmacies in North Carolina.

The memo reportedly directs the pharmacies to not distribute misoprostol, a drug that treats a variety of issues including stomach ulcers and arthritis.

However, the controversial drug is also known to be used in combination with other pharmaceuticals to induce medical abortions.

Walmart's new policy appears to be an effort to address a 2013 North Carolina abortion law that prohibits chemical abortions after 20 weeks, lawmakers claimed.

The law would require a prescribing doctor to be in the presence of their patients when "the first drug or chemical is administered" during a drug-induced abortion, FOX 8 reported.

Democratic leaders in the state are claiming that Walmart's actions are misguided and attempting to widen access to the drug that is used for a variety of other purposes.

The letter was authored by Rep Kathy Manning and cosigned by Rep GK Butterfield, Rep Deborah Ross, Rep David Price, and Rep Alma Adams.

The letter reads: "Recent federal guidance clarifies that pharmacies shall not refuse to dispense misoprostol when filling a valid prescription from a provider based on a concern about how the patient may ultimately use the medication."

"Furthermore, on July 13, 2022, the Department of Health and Human Services issued guidance to national retail pharmacies explaining their obligations to ensure comprehensive reproductive health care services.

"The guidance specifically states pharmacies refusing to stock misoprostol or refusing to fill misoprostol prescriptions because misoprostol can also be used to terminate a pregnancy risk violating anti-discrimination law."

FOX 8 reported that the letter claims this policy violates the state's code of ethics for pharmacists.

"Given the potentially dangerous and broad impact of Walmart's reported misoprostol denial policy, Walmart must rescind its August memo, issue clarifying guidance to pharmacies instructing them to dispense the medication free from discrimination and unnecessary hurdles, and cease requiring a diagnosis code on the prescription or requiring doctors to escort patients to the pharmacy as proof of a valid medical need," the letter states.

The representatives asked that Walmart provide a written response by this Saturday.

The U.S. Sun has reached out to Walmart for comment on this issue.

