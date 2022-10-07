Read full article on original website
B I L L
3d ago
Call Wheeler and Hardesty. See if they can send a counselor out.
4 Great Steakhouse in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Portland aerial tram evacuated — for training only
PBOT's Dylan Rivera said there is only a slim chance they'll ever need to evacuate like this, but it's always good to be prepared.
Woman found dead in downtown Portland park, street closed
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Lownsdale Park in downtown Portland Sunday morning.
Car crashes into Amboy Market, right next to local fire station
A car crashed into a store in Amboy Washington early Sunday morning, waking up the fire crews right next door.
kptv.com
Swastika spray-painted on Jewish-owned Portland deli’s sign
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a Jewish-owned deli in northeast Portland says someone spray-painted a swastika on their sign. Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli on Northeast Sandy posted about the vandalism on social media over the weekend. Owner Justin King is out of the country on...
1 hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in North Portland
A person was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle in North Portland Monday morning, officials said.
kptv.com
Investigation underway after body found in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the East Columbia neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a suspicious circumstances call in the 100 block of Northeast Marine Drive. Officers...
kptv.com
Tenants at N. Portland apartment complex rally against $400 rent increase
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of people living in a north Portland apartment building are rallying Monday against a massive increase to their rent. The tenants at The Prescott, located at 1450 North Prescott, are demanding their $400 rent increases be rescinded. The tenants received notice of the increase on...
kptv.com
Nakia Creek Fire burning north of Camas estimated at 150 acres
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning north of Camas in Clark County on Sunday evening, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources. The Nakia Creek Fire was estimated to be at 70 acres and burning in grass and brush as of 8...
People robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; juveniles held
The armed robbery of multiple people in the early morning hours of Sunday led to a pursuit and search in Portland's Roseway neighborhood that ended with "multiple juveniles" in custody.
kptv.com
Brush fire burning north of Camas in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning north of Camas in Clark Co., Wash. on Sunday evening, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources on twitter. The Nakia Creek Fire was estimated to be at 70 acres and burning in grass and brush...
Coast Guard stops 17-foot boat on Willamette River
A 17-foot boat with 3 people on board was stopped by the Coast Guard on the Willamette River near Oregon City for being an illegal charter, authorities said.
NW Portland's Trap Kitchen needs help finding burglars who targeted restaurant
PORTLAND, Ore. — A restaurant in Old Town needs help to find the criminals who reportedly broke their windows and burglarized their shop. Trap Kitchen shared surveillance footage from Friday morning that shows three people who broke a window with a blow torch and stole money from the register.
Suspicious death investigation opens after body found in NE Portland
Detectives are seeking any leads as they investigate a suspicious death that happened in Northeast Portland.
‘More than corporate logo’: Portland deli vandalized by swastika
Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business.
kptv.com
U-Haul carrying military couple’s life, car stolen in Gresham stopover
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A U-Haul truck filled with all the possessions of a military couple, and towing their car, was stolen when they stopped for the night in Gresham on Wednesday. Jennifer Luna and Gustavo Burciaga were moving from the McChord Air Force Base in Washington State to Albuquerque,...
kptv.com
Firefighters put out boat fire in Newberg
NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Hazmat crews are on the scene of a boat fire on the Willamette River in Newberg on Sunday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said on Sunday, firefighters responded to Rogers Landing in Newberg for a boat on fire. They quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.
October record Oregon warmth expected to finish up weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All things come to an end…except what seems to be this warm October. Record warmth will last through the weekend as temperatures jump to the 80s for another day. This weekend will go down as one of the warmest in October. Many locations picked up a record high on Saturday, with many in sight again on Sunday. Portland hit 87 on Saturday, which topped the record of 82 (1971).
centraloregondaily.com
‘Multiple’ youths detained after Portland armed robberies
PORTLAND (AP) — Police said “multiple” youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of northeast Portland where they allegedly had robbed pedestrians at gunpoint. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded early Sunday morning to a reported robbery and found that multiple pedestrians had been...
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
Motorcyclist critical after crash with 2 cars in Salem
Around 7 p.m. the crash at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE sent one of the cars into the parking lot of a convenience store. That car also hit the doors and side of the building.
