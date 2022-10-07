ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 3

B I L L
3d ago

Call Wheeler and Hardesty. See if they can send a counselor out.

Reply(1)
6
 

Swastika spray-painted on Jewish-owned Portland deli’s sign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a Jewish-owned deli in northeast Portland says someone spray-painted a swastika on their sign. Ben & Esther’s Vegan Jewish Deli on Northeast Sandy posted about the vandalism on social media over the weekend. Owner Justin King is out of the country on...
kptv.com

Investigation underway after body found in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the East Columbia neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to a suspicious circumstances call in the 100 block of Northeast Marine Drive. Officers...
kptv.com

Tenants at N. Portland apartment complex rally against $400 rent increase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of people living in a north Portland apartment building are rallying Monday against a massive increase to their rent. The tenants at The Prescott, located at 1450 North Prescott, are demanding their $400 rent increases be rescinded. The tenants received notice of the increase on...
kptv.com

Nakia Creek Fire burning north of Camas estimated at 150 acres

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning north of Camas in Clark County on Sunday evening, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources. The Nakia Creek Fire was estimated to be at 70 acres and burning in grass and brush as of 8...
kptv.com

Brush fire burning north of Camas in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning north of Camas in Clark Co., Wash. on Sunday evening, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources on twitter. The Nakia Creek Fire was estimated to be at 70 acres and burning in grass and brush...
kptv.com

Firefighters put out boat fire in Newberg

NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Hazmat crews are on the scene of a boat fire on the Willamette River in Newberg on Sunday afternoon. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said on Sunday, firefighters responded to Rogers Landing in Newberg for a boat on fire. They quickly extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Channel 6000

October record Oregon warmth expected to finish up weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All things come to an end…except what seems to be this warm October. Record warmth will last through the weekend as temperatures jump to the 80s for another day. This weekend will go down as one of the warmest in October. Many locations picked up a record high on Saturday, with many in sight again on Sunday. Portland hit 87 on Saturday, which topped the record of 82 (1971).
centraloregondaily.com

‘Multiple’ youths detained after Portland armed robberies

PORTLAND (AP) — Police said “multiple” youths were detained after attempting to flee an area of northeast Portland where they allegedly had robbed pedestrians at gunpoint. The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded early Sunday morning to a reported robbery and found that multiple pedestrians had been...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland needs help now

I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
