kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO LIMIT HIGHWAY 23 TO ONE-LANE SOUTH OF SPIRIT GATE AT WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) is scheduled to limit Highway 23 to one-lane south of the Spirit Gate at Whiteman Air Force Base after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 11. According to communications from Whiteman Air Force Base, MoDot will be taking pavement samples and flaggers will be directing traffic....
KFVS12
Driver arrested in connection with crash into gas station, car in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was arrested in connection with a crash in Cape Girardeau on Sunday morning, October 9. The crash happened at the Bi-State gas station on the 600 block of South Sprigg Street. According to Cape Giradeau Police, a driver crashed into the store and...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
suntimesnews.com
Department of Natural Resources encourages Missourians to report local drought impacts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Drought conditions across the state are worsening under continued warm, dry and sometimes windy conditions and are not expected to improve soon, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The department is asking for the public’s assistance, encouraging people to submit reports about drought...
Missouri among top 10 states in smoking rates and smoking-related deaths
Millions die from smoking-related illnesses and health complications worldwide each year, and new research finds Missouri might be one of the hardest-hit US states from smoking.
Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers
Missouri senators on Tuesday passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, ranchers and other agriculture-related businesses as part of a special legislative session.
KFVS12
Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
Walk the ‘Nuclear Waste Adventure Trail’ in St. Charles County
The Weldon Spring Site is located in St. Charles County, 30 miles west of St. Louis. It used to be the site of the 1956 Weldon Spring Chemical Plant.
kbsi23.com
Deputy City Manager embraces time in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The Deputy City Manager of Cape Girardeau, Molly Mehner, has five weeks until her transition to city administrator for Collierville, Tenn. “My time with the City of Cape has been phenomenal. It’s been a wonderful experience and I will treasure my almost nine years here with the city. Working with a phenomenal staff … very professional, dedicated staff and working on great projects to serve the citizens,” said Mehner.
lakeexpo.com
Tensions Boil As Developer Wins Vote To Build $63 Million Apartments At Lake Of The Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- Heated arguments, opinions and choice words filled City Hall as developers, aldermen and the president of the school board squared off about tax breaks to build a $63 million apartment complex in Osage Beach. City Hall was packed for the bout before the last major vote...
KFVS12
Man hit by UTV seriously injured
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
KFVS12
Low water around Tower Rock
(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents
Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
How much money Missouri’s medical marijuana program has raised in taxes
A new report from a medical marijuana business association said there are more than 200,000 patients who use medical marijuana in Missouri and sales have raised millions for veterans' health care.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Comments / 7