Cape Girardeau, MO

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Cape Girardeau, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Missouri State
KFVS12

Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Deputy City Manager embraces time in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The Deputy City Manager of Cape Girardeau, Molly Mehner, has five weeks until her transition to city administrator for Collierville, Tenn. “My time with the City of Cape has been phenomenal. It’s been a wonderful experience and I will treasure my almost nine years here with the city. Working with a phenomenal staff … very professional, dedicated staff and working on great projects to serve the citizens,” said Mehner.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man hit by UTV seriously injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday, October 9. It happened at 1 p.m. on private property along County Road 521, approximately two miles west of Wappapello. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an 8-year-old...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
KFVS12

Low water around Tower Rock

(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
WITTENBERG, MO
Missouri Offers Reilef Of Up To $320 To Residents

Millions of Americans in Missouri will save up to $320. The amount will provide much-needed relief to people who struggle with inflation. The relief comes because of a new election-year income tax cut. It received approval in the state this week on Wednesday, October 5th. Governor Mike Parson signed the bill into law. Governor Parson called it a “fiscally conservative” move. He said it would bring money back to Missouri taxpayers. (source)
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident

A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO

