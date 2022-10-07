Read full article on original website
Community groups urge last minute push for voter registration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Time is winding down for Kentuckians to register to vote. Community leaders and organizations are urging everyone to act and make their vote count, saying this midterm election will determine who is in charge. “The importance of voting cannot be understated or overstated,” Raoul Cunningham, President...
Kentucky Supreme Court oral arguments set in Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court will travel to Shelbyville next week to hear oral arguments and answer questions from the audience. The court usually hears cases in Frankfort but is going to Shelbyville as part of a public education program that was started in 1985. Sessions have been held in locations across the state.
Kentucky firefighters honored during national service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky firefighters who were lost in the line of duty were honored this weekend. Their service was highlighted during the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday in Maryland. Included was Garry Key, the acting volunteer fire chief of Zoneton. Key passed away in February 2021...
3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and...
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
Statues honoring Tuskegee Airmen unveiled in southern Indiana
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A memorial was unveiled in southern Indiana to honor the Tuskegee Airmen and their early work for the Civil Rights Movement. In 1945, Black officers in the 477th Bombardment Group attempted to integrate an all-white officers’ club. By the end of the night, 101 officers were arrested and three were court martialed.
'Team Kentucky' standard license plate coming soon
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The commonwealth will soon be offered a new license plate option in addition to the current standard license plate. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the state will soon offer a 'Team Kentucky' standard license plate. The new plate design showcases the state's strength, unity...
Coroner: Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Kentucky — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
Burning restrictions in place across Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Burning restrictions are in place across Kentucky with the beginning of fall wildfire hazard season, officials said. Outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or field with flammable materials, a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said.
Bourbon Trail expected to turn around pandemic-stunted Kentucky tourism
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year, the Kentucky Distillers' Association said. The continued rise in bourbon tourism means that distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour will likely exceed the record 1.7 million combined visits set in 2019, prior to pandemic-related shutdowns, the association said this week.
Where Louisvillians can catch Dead & Company on their 'Final Tour'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, announced that Dead & Company will be coming to Indiana and Ohio as part of its 2023 summer tour. Since its formation in 2015, Dead & Company has completed seven tours,...
Sen. Paul tries to link Dem challenger to political violence; Booker calls it 'dangerous and dishonest rhetoric'
KENTUCKY, USA — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a violent attack in 2017 when his neighbor slammed into him from behind outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game.
Kentuckiana sees success with Vine Grove Police Department's Narcan vending machine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Narcan is a life saving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose. After Kentucky's first Narcan vending machine at the Vine Grove Police Department was opened last week, it ran out of Narcan much faster than police had anticipated. A new life-saving initiative is proving itself...
The Vault: Remembering country music legend Loretta Lynn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though she became a world-renowned star, Loretta Lynn never forgot about her old Kentucky home. It was September 1980, and you could tell by looking at her customized bus, she embraced being a “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”. WHAS-TV got an exclusive sit-down interview with...
Domestic violence survivor shares story for first time at downtown Louisville event; 'You have to heal before you can speak out'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Center for Women and Families honored the lives of 19 people in Kentuckiana who died due to domestic or intimate partner violence in 2022 with their annual event "Speak Their Names." Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, the organization's president, said this...
Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare to host virtual job fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you are searching for a remote job, look no further!. Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare is hosting a virtual job fair on Oct. 6 between noon and 3 p.m. Passport's talent acquisition team said they will offer virtual interviews and share information about the...
Norton Children's Hospital receives $15M gift to create Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Children's Hospital has received a $15 million gift to help with diabetes care across the Commonwealth. The organization along with the Lift a Life Novak Family Foundation announced the creation of the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute. It’s the lead gift of a $60 million vision...
