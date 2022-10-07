Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
You're Invited to Spooky Adult Fun at a Haunted Brewery!Dianna CarneyEverett, MA
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
Related
UPDATED: Framingham Flyers Fall To Needham Rockets at Babson College
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team suffered a loss against the Needham High Rockets last night at Babson College’s pool. The meet opened up with the diving event, with Framingham Flyer Emily Richardson placing first in the 1-meter dive. Needham controlled the meet in...
David Ortiz Visits Natick Mall To Support EternalHealth
NATICK – Red Sox legend and Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz was at the Natick Mall this morning, October 10, to promote “walking.”. Ortiz is the new spokesperson for eternalHealth, a Boston-based HMO Plan with a medicare contract for HMO and PPO offerings. Big Papi talked about...
SLIDESHOW: 5th Annual Framingham Repair Cafe
FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham Rotary Club, Transition Framingham, and Open Spirit held the 5th annual Framingham Repair Cafe Saturday afternoon, at Open Spirit on the grounds of Edwards Church in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham. There was a huge crowd for the event, with a wait for...
Tigers Defeat Flyers 34-14
NEWTON – The Framingham High football team travelled to Newton last night for a game against the Tigers of Newton North High. The Tigers had a 34-0 lead at halftime, and despite some offense from the Flyers in the second half won 34-14. Framingham touchdowns were scored by quarterback...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richard Stephen Belli, 88
SOUTHBOROUGH – Richard “Dick” Stephen Belli, 88, of Southborough passed away on October 6, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Stephen & Josephine (Sannicandro) Belli. Dick grew up with his sister, Ginger, & his beloved Nona, Ardovina Belli, in Framingham. He graduated...
Southbridge Defeat Keefe Tech Broncos 43-15
FRAMINGHAM – Southbridge High defeated Keefe Technical High 43-15 at the Maple Street field on the campus of Framingham State University last night. The final score was 43-15 Pioneers. Keefe Tech is still seeking its first win of the season.
Paul Spooner, Executive Director of MetroWest Center For Independent Living
FRAMINGHAM – The Boston Center for Independent Living announced the sudden death of Paul Spooner. “We are most saddened to share the news that Paul Spooner, a disability rights leader for four decades, passed unexpectedly over the weekend,” wrote the organization in an email. “Paul was Executive Director of the Metrowest Center for Independent Living in Framingham since the early 1990s, a past president of the National Council of Independent Living, and always a fierce advocate for independent living, equal access, and the dignity of people with disabilities.”
Framingham State Easily Defeats UMass Dartmouth 8-0
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State field hockey team cruised to a 8-0 win over UMass Dartmouth in Little East play Saturday morning at Maple Street Field in Framingham. Framingham State improved to 3-3 in the Conference and are 7-4 overall. UMass Dartmouth drops to 2-8 overall and is winless...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lady Rams Finish 12th at Earley Invitational Meet
WESTFIELD – The Framingham State University women’s cross country team was back on the course with a strong showing this morning finishing 12th at the James Earley Invitational hosted by Westfield State University. INSIDE THE NUMBERS:. Emily Newcomb led the Rams completing the 5K course in a time...
What’s Open & Closed on the Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day Holiday in 2022
FRAMINGHAM – Monday, October 10 is Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day in Massachusetts. Columbus day is still a federal holiday, although many don’t celebrate the holiday. Some celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. And some communities celebrate both. Federal, state, and municipal offices, including the City of Framingham’s Memorial Building...
Home of the Week: Framingham 9-Room Home Priced at $1,149,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 9-room 3 bedroom home in Framingham,. The 32 Waveney Road property is priced at $1,149,900. Built in 1995, the property has 3,249 square feet of living space, and sits on a one acre lot. On the...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, October 6, 2022
1 Framingham Parks & Recreation is holding a community meeting about the Arlington Street playground & park tonight via Zoom. 2. Due to the Jewish holiday this week, the City Council moved its normal Tuesday night meeting to tonight at 7 in the Blumer Community room at the Memorial Building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
All Access Kayak/Canoe Launch Proposal For Lake Waushakum Seeks Community Preservation Committee Funding
FRAMINGHAM – The chair of the Framingham Disability Commission wants to see a kayak/canoe dock at Lake Waushakum in Framingham that “allows every body to access the lake.”. She filed a preliminary application to the newly-created Framingham Community Preservation Committee in September and it was accepted. A formal...
Rams Defeat Trailblazers 1-0
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State women’s soccer team defeated MCLA in MASCAC action Saturday afternoon at Maple Street Field by a score of 1-0. Framingham State improved to 2-9-1 overall and 2-2 in the MASCAC. MCLA dropped to 1-7-2overall, and 0-3-1in the Conference. HOW IT HAPPENED:. In the...
PHOTOS: Downtown Framingham Host Oktoberfest
FRAMINGHAM – Downtown Framingham Inc. held its annual Oktoberfest today, October 8. The four-hour event drew a small crowd. There were about a couple dozen people at the beer garden in the parking lot at the intersections of Route 126 and 135 around 1 p.m. The crowd had grown to two to three dozen by 4 p.m., where those in the gated area enjoyed brews from Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers and Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Company.
MutualOne Foundation Grants $5,000 To Hope Worldwide Food Pantry
FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair announced a $5,000 grant to the Hope Worldwide Food Pantry to help provide healthy food choices to needy families in the Framingham area. “The Framingham Food Pantry typically purchases 7,000 pounds of food each month to serve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rams Destroy Falcons 47-0 at Bowditch Field
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University football team held Fitchburg State University to negative yards of offense as the Rams defeated the Falcons 47-0 Saturday afternoon in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tilt at Bowditch Field. With the victory, Framingham State improves to 3-3 overall and 2-2...
Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Hoops & Homework on October 17
FRAMINGHAM – Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Hoops & Homework program in Framingham with its founder Herb Chasan on Monday, October 17. The Zoom event is from 7 to 8 p.m. Register at: https://buff.ly/3bnFZ1P. Hoops and Homework is an afterschool program for kids ages 5-14 where they engage...
Stephen D. Flynn, 71, Marian High Teacher & Theatre Director
FRAMINGHAM – Stephen D. Flynn, 71, of Framingham and Medford passed away at Lahey Clinic in Burlington on October 4, 2022 after a brief illness. Mr. Flynn was the son of the late Daniel Flynn and Ann (Comeau) Flynn and the devoted companion and best friend of Cammy Morteo.
Rep. Gentile Presents ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ Award To Pearl’s Premium Lawn Seed Founder
NATICK – Wayland business owner Jackson Madnick was recognized by State Representative Carmine Gentile on Friday as a “Manufacturer of the Year” for his outstanding leadership in the industry and positive contributions to sustainability and the environment. A plaque and citation were presented to Jackson at the...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0