In the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs in 2019, the jury continued hearing testimony from a friend of the victims, one of the last people to see them alive, and learned gruesome details from a forensic pathologist who autopsied some of the victims. Larin Garcia The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: autopsies reveal victims killed by gunshots to the head appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO