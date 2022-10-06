Read full article on original website
Related
Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman
A felon accused of killing a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman whose remains have yet to be found was charged today with first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez. McIntire, who's being held on $1 million The post Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fatal Palm Springs Crash Suspect Released From Hospital, Surrenders To Police
(CNS) – A DUI suspect with a prior conviction is in custody Monday for involvement in a fatal Palm Springs crash that kept him hospitalized for the past two months. Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los Angeles, who has a prior DUI conviction, was accused of murder, and various felony and misdemeanor DUI related violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: autopsies reveal victims killed by gunshots to the head
In the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of killing four people in Palm Springs in 2019, the jury continued hearing testimony from a friend of the victims, one of the last people to see them alive, and learned gruesome details from a forensic pathologist who autopsied some of the victims. Larin Garcia The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: autopsies reveal victims killed by gunshots to the head appeared first on KESQ.
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcpalmsprings.com
Father Arrested After Allegedly Driving Under the Influence
(CNS) – A father was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence and endangering his child, authorities announced. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in Coachella responded to a report of a traffic collision near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Deputies...
z1077fm.com
Elderly Yucca Valley Man Attacked with His Own Bicycle After Pepper Spraying Neighborhood Dog
An elderly man was assaulted with his own bicycle in what the victim described as retaliation for pepper spraying a dog. On Thursday (October 6), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on La Cadena Ave near Sage Ave in Yucca Valley from a 75 year-old man who said that he had been assaulted by a neighbor.
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victims’ friend expected to be cross-examined
Testimony is expected to resume Monday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia with defense cross-examination friend of some of the victims Thursday. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: victims’ friend expected to be cross-examined appeared first on KESQ.
Group of teens arrested for attempted murder in Riverside County shootings
Two 18-year-old men and a group of juveniles have been arrested for attempted murder after shootings in Riverside County. On Oct. 1, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 63000 block of Landon Lane in Thermal. While responding to the scene, a second report of shots fired […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents
A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested Saturday on charges including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and criminal threats. Desert Hot Springs Police first responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. off of the 11900 block of Verbena Drive. The suspect reportedly forced himself into a residence while possessing a gun. He also threatened the The post Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents appeared first on KESQ.
Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI
A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m. They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence. The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palm Desert
A Silver Alert has been activated for a man who authorities say was last seen in Palm Desert Sunday evening. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department say 70-year-old Rodolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen Sunday, October 9,2022, at around 7 p.m. at Monterey Avenue and Royal Palm Drive. Gutierrez-Alvarez was last...
70-Year-Old man missing in Palm Desert
The California Highway Patrol Monday issued a Silver Alert to help locate a 70-year-old man who went missing in Palm Desert. Rudolfo Gutierrez-Alvarez was last seen at about 7 p.m. Sunday in Palm Desert. The exact location was not available. He is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 125 pounds,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny
The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
Person killed in shooting in alleyway in Indio
A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Indio Tuesday night. Police said that at around 11:41 p.m., officers were called to investigate reports of a person down in an east-west alleyway north of the 44400 block of Palm Street. Officers found an unresponsive man and pronounced him dead at the The post Person killed in shooting in alleyway in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Homicide investigation underway after person found dead near ABC Recovery Center in Indio
A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in Indio Tuesday night. Police said the person was found dead in an alley north of the ABC Recovery Center, which is located on Palm Street. Police were called just before midnight. Details on the death and the person remain limited. Ben Guitron of The post Homicide investigation underway after person found dead near ABC Recovery Center in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Felon In Hot Water Again
Rifle confiscated from convicted felon in Bermuda Dunes Oct 5th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Bermuda Dunes man is in more trouble. 19 year old Eddie Amezquita is already a convicted felon, and a documented criminal street gang member. Wednesday morning October 5th 2022 the Coachella Valley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: investigator and victim’s friend testify
The jury in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia heard from a police investigator and a friend of some of the victims Thursday. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. News Channel 3's cameras were denied by the The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: investigator and victim’s friend testify appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Large Marijuana Bust In Anza
Bags and boxes of marijuana confiscated in Anza CA marijuana bust Oct 5th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Once again, the unincorporated area of Anza is the focus of the latest illegal marijuana bust. On Wednesday October 5th 2022 Sheriff’s Deuties teamed up with Riverside County Code Enforcement,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Identify Man Who Died After Highway Crash
(CNS) – Authorities Wednesday identified a 29-year-old man who died at Desert Regional Medical Center after being ejected from his vehicle in Landers. At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Landers resident was driving northbound in a 2006 Nissan Frontier on State Route 247, according to Officer Michael Radford of the California Highway Patrol.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week
(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
Comments / 0