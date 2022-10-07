ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Business Times

UN To Take Up Russian Annexations In Ukraine

The UN General Assembly on Monday will open debate on a draft resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, as Western powers seek to underscore Moscow's international isolation. The decision to bring the matter before the General Assembly, where the 193 UN members have one vote each -- and...
International Business Times

Protests In Iran Provide A Roadmap For Washington

The nationwide uprising in Iran has reached more than 170 cities across all 31 provinces in just three weeks. With women leading the anti-regime charge, and the country's youth backing them in the streets, the message to Washington is clear: democratic change by the Iranian people is happening now and must be supported by U.S. authorities.
The Blade

Abortion, immigration, dignity highlight first U.S. Senate debate

CLEVELAND — The two candidates vying to become Ohio's newest U.S. senator  — Democratic U.S. Rep Tim Ryan and Republican “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance — clashed Monday over abortion, immigration, the appropriate response to a potential nuclear attack on Ukraine, and trade in their first debate Monday. Mr. Vance sought to portray Mr. Ryan as a failed 20-year congressman whose Youngstown area district bled jobs, while Mr. Ryan set out to paint Mr. Vance as a California venture capitalist and extremist who is out of touch with the needs of working Ohioans. “You talk about illegal immigrants,” Mr. Ryan, 49, said. “He has businesses in Ohio that actually hire foreign workers. You think we're stupid, J.D., and we're not. You're from Silicon Valley. You don't understand what's going on here in Ohio.” Mr. Vance accused his opponent of talking a big game but not delivering.
International Business Times

Analysis-How China's Xi Accumulated Power, And Why It Matters In A Third Term

One of Xi Jinping's first moves after winning China's top job as general secretary of the Communist Party in 2012 was to reinstate regular "democratic life sessions" with fellow leaders in the 25-member Politburo, a staple of the Mao Zedong era. Restoring the practice, which entails self-criticism in front of...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance devolves into attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance devolved quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
International Business Times

China Moves To Stamp Out Covid Outbreaks Before Communist Party Congress

China recorded more than 2,000 Covid cases on Monday, its highest level for a month, as officials imposed new lockdowns and restrictions to stop outbreaks from spreading to the capital ahead of the Communist Party Congress. Although the latest case numbers are small by global standards, Beijing's strict zero-Covid policy...
