Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
UN To Take Up Russian Annexations In Ukraine
The UN General Assembly on Monday will open debate on a draft resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, as Western powers seek to underscore Moscow's international isolation. The decision to bring the matter before the General Assembly, where the 193 UN members have one vote each -- and...
International Business Times
Protests In Iran Provide A Roadmap For Washington
The nationwide uprising in Iran has reached more than 170 cities across all 31 provinces in just three weeks. With women leading the anti-regime charge, and the country's youth backing them in the streets, the message to Washington is clear: democratic change by the Iranian people is happening now and must be supported by U.S. authorities.
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Shoots Down An Entire Russian Platoon In 1 Minute, Soldier Reveals
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully shot down an entire Russian military unit in one minute amid its counteroffensive operation on the eastern front, according to a soldier who survived the attack. In a new video posted Sunday by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), a Russian soldier, whose...
Abortion, immigration, dignity highlight first U.S. Senate debate
CLEVELAND — The two candidates vying to become Ohio's newest U.S. senator — Democratic U.S. Rep Tim Ryan and Republican “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance — clashed Monday over abortion, immigration, the appropriate response to a potential nuclear attack on Ukraine, and trade in their first debate Monday. Mr. Vance sought to portray Mr. Ryan as a failed 20-year congressman whose Youngstown area district bled jobs, while Mr. Ryan set out to paint Mr. Vance as a California venture capitalist and extremist who is out of touch with the needs of working Ohioans. “You talk about illegal immigrants,” Mr. Ryan, 49, said. “He has businesses in Ohio that actually hire foreign workers. You think we're stupid, J.D., and we're not. You're from Silicon Valley. You don't understand what's going on here in Ohio.” Mr. Vance accused his opponent of talking a big game but not delivering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
International Business Times
Russian Soldiers 'Running And Panicking' To Exit Liberated Ukraine Cities; Bodies Scattered Everywhere
Soldiers of the Russian army are now fleeing from territories liberated by the Ukrainian military as the latter's counteroffensive continues to push forward into the occupied Luhansk region, according to a report. The village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast served as one of the strongholds of the Russian army, with...
International Business Times
Analysis-How China's Xi Accumulated Power, And Why It Matters In A Third Term
One of Xi Jinping's first moves after winning China's top job as general secretary of the Communist Party in 2012 was to reinstate regular "democratic life sessions" with fellow leaders in the 25-member Politburo, a staple of the Mao Zedong era. Restoring the practice, which entails self-criticism in front of...
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance devolves into attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance devolved quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
International Business Times
'I Don't Want To Shoot Anybody': War-averse Russians Seek Sanctuary In Georgia
Igor Tikhiy, a 49-year-old marketing professional, has a simple answer to the question of why he fled to Georgia last week, crossing the border in the dead of night on his bicycle. "I don't want to shoot anybody. That's why I'm here." He is one of thousands of Russian men...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukrainian runners call for ban on Russians, Belarusians in NYC Marathon
Ukrainian runners have asked the organizers of the NYC Marathon to stand in solidarity with Ukraine by banning Russian and Belarusian runners from participating.
International Business Times
China Moves To Stamp Out Covid Outbreaks Before Communist Party Congress
China recorded more than 2,000 Covid cases on Monday, its highest level for a month, as officials imposed new lockdowns and restrictions to stop outbreaks from spreading to the capital ahead of the Communist Party Congress. Although the latest case numbers are small by global standards, Beijing's strict zero-Covid policy...
28 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall
Former hurricane Julia has dissipated, but is drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with rain after reemerging in the Pacific
Comments / 0