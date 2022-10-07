Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Related
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Placerville, CA
The Northern California town of Placerville is an amazing place to plan a food getaway. This quaint historical community is known for its wineries, vineyards, and plenty of patio dining when the weather allows. You will find an assortment of restaurants, bistros, food trucks, and more for your dining pleasure.
Midtown family dog attacked by encampment dog near freeway underpass
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Midtown family is rethinking where they can safely walk in their neighborhood after their family dog, a Chihuahua mix named Potato, was bitten by a dog owned by a man camping under the freeway. "It's not the dog's fault, but that dog is aggressive," said...
Fox40
Explosion at recycling center in Valley Springs injures one
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said it responded to an explosion at a recycling center in Valley Springs on September 1st. The fire department said one patient was treated at the site of the industrial accident on Main Street and then was taken...
Fox40
1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where to eat in Sacramento after the Aftershock Festival
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western U.S. continues this weekend as thousands of music lovers fill up Discovery Park. Fans attending Aftershock will be looking forward to headliners including Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse. This weekend is also an opportunity for...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
Fox40
One seriously injured in early morning Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is seriously injured after being shot in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting on Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. found an adult man with serious injuries who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital.
Loomis Costco to move forward after years of dispute
LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 2018, the city of Rocklin and the town of Loomis have worked toward an agreement on a new Costco on the border of the two communities, on Thursday a deal was reached. The location of the 155,000 square-foot Costco will be at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. With anticipated […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
CBS News
Fire breaks out at Rancho Cordova RV park
RANCHO CORDOVA - Firefighters responded to an RV fire in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night. The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at the RV park at 3501 Bradshaw Road, according to Sac Metro Fire. No injuries were reported. Firefighters are working with sheriff's deputies to determine the...
Inside Sacramento Fire Department's 'Girls Fire Camp'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Captain Sharon McIntyre Mazzone, leading the Sacramento Fire Department's "Girl's Fire Camp" is a full-circle moment. "It grants that one wish that I have to pay it forward for all the women who have stood there and paved the way for me," Mazzone said. Coming...
KCRA.com
SMUD customers lose power in downtown Sacramento on Sunday, outage map shows
More than 2,100 SMUD customers lost power for a period on Sunday in downtown Sacramento, according to the utility’s outage map. The outage occurred at 10:50 a.m. There were at least 2,147 customers without power, as of 11:10 a.m. By 11:18 the map showed that just 253 customers remained without power.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis and Rocklin settle Costco dispute
After two years of litigation, the Loomis Town Council approved a settlement with the city of Rocklin on Oct. 6, paving the way for a Loomis Costco on Sierra College Boulevard. Loomis officials approved the negotiated settlement during a special meeting Oct. 6. Loomis Town Manager Sean Rabé said the...
Man accused in deadly Fresno shooting played golf in Roseville after killing, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fresno motorcycle club is now in custody in Placer County. According to a news release, officers responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club in Fresno on Oct. 1. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patro responded to a motor vehicle crash on Franklin Boulevard and 52nd St, around 1 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Stockton community bands together after serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — As the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton intensifies, anxiety is rising in the community. Some neighbors are turning to social media for support and information that might help crack the case. “The first thing that came to my mind was concern and fear...
The issues near X Street and Broadway, explained | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Neighbors and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela say issues began piling up near X Street and Broadway when homeless encampments were moved from under the W/X Freeway early this summer. In August, Jamba Juice closed its doors, and a few weeks later, Starbucks did too — citing safety...
Foster youth organization to host safe trick-or-treating event in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A foster youth organization in Stockton is hosting its 2nd annual safe-trick-treating event Oct. 28 at the Courthouse Plaza in downtown. Parents by Choice, a local non-profit dedicated to serving foster youth children, will participate with local vendors and volunteers this year to offer a safe space for children and families to trick-or-treat this Halloween weekend.
New watering rules take effect Nov. 1 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento residents will move away from an address-based watering schedule starting Nov. 1 as the city prepares for the cooler temperatures of the fall and winter seasons. The city of Sacramento said both residents and businesses will have to follow the new watering rules when it comes to landscapes and lawns. […]
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County is different
I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0