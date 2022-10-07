ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Placerville, CA

The Northern California town of Placerville is an amazing place to plan a food getaway. This quaint historical community is known for its wineries, vineyards, and plenty of patio dining when the weather allows. You will find an assortment of restaurants, bistros, food trucks, and more for your dining pleasure.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Fox40

Explosion at recycling center in Valley Springs injures one

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said it responded to an explosion at a recycling center in Valley Springs on September 1st. The fire department said one patient was treated at the site of the industrial accident on Main Street and then was taken...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
Fox40

1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Where to eat in Sacramento after the Aftershock Festival

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western U.S. continues this weekend as thousands of music lovers fill up Discovery Park. Fans attending Aftershock will be looking forward to headliners including Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse. This weekend is also an opportunity for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

One seriously injured in early morning Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is seriously injured after being shot in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting on Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. found an adult man with serious injuries who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Loomis Costco to move forward after years of dispute

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 2018, the city of Rocklin and the town of Loomis have worked toward an agreement on a new Costco on the border of the two communities, on Thursday a deal was reached. The location of the 155,000 square-foot Costco will be at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. With anticipated […]
LOOMIS, CA
FOX40

Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Fire breaks out at Rancho Cordova RV park

RANCHO CORDOVA - Firefighters responded to an RV fire in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night. The fire, which has since been extinguished, broke out at the RV park at 3501 Bradshaw Road, according to Sac Metro Fire. No injuries were reported. Firefighters are working with sheriff's deputies to determine the...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Inside Sacramento Fire Department's 'Girls Fire Camp'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Captain Sharon McIntyre Mazzone, leading the Sacramento Fire Department's "Girl's Fire Camp" is a full-circle moment. "It grants that one wish that I have to pay it forward for all the women who have stood there and paved the way for me," Mazzone said. Coming...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Loomis and Rocklin settle Costco dispute

After two years of litigation, the Loomis Town Council approved a settlement with the city of Rocklin on Oct. 6, paving the way for a Loomis Costco on Sierra College Boulevard. Loomis officials approved the negotiated settlement during a special meeting Oct. 6. Loomis Town Manager Sean Rabé said the...
LOOMIS, CA
ABC10

Man accused in deadly Fresno shooting played golf in Roseville after killing, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fresno motorcycle club is now in custody in Placer County. According to a news release, officers responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club in Fresno on Oct. 1. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Stockton community bands together after serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — As the search for a potential serial killer in Stockton intensifies, anxiety is rising in the community. Some neighbors are turning to social media for support and information that might help crack the case. “The first thing that came to my mind was concern and fear...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

The issues near X Street and Broadway, explained | To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Neighbors and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela say issues began piling up near X Street and Broadway when homeless encampments were moved from under the W/X Freeway early this summer. In August, Jamba Juice closed its doors, and a few weeks later, Starbucks did too — citing safety...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Foster youth organization to host safe trick-or-treating event in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A foster youth organization in Stockton is hosting its 2nd annual safe-trick-treating event Oct. 28 at the Courthouse Plaza in downtown. Parents by Choice, a local non-profit dedicated to serving foster youth children, will participate with local vendors and volunteers this year to offer a safe space for children and families to trick-or-treat this Halloween weekend.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

New watering rules take effect Nov. 1 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento residents will move away from an address-based watering schedule starting Nov. 1 as the city prepares for the cooler temperatures of the fall and winter seasons.  The city of Sacramento said both residents and businesses will have to follow the new watering rules when it comes to landscapes and lawns.  […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County is different

I travel a lot around the country and when people hear that I live in California, I’m instantly stereotyped by their perception of Californians. A question often asked: Do I live in fear of earthquakes? I tell them no. While there have been many devastating earthquakes in the Bay Area and Southern California, it’s not the case here in El Dorado County.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
