Lakeland, FL

myclearwater.com

Celebrate Halloween in Downtown Clearwater

Halloween celebrations throughout October in Downtown Clearwater kick off this Saturday, Oct. 8, with a showing of the classic Disney film Hocus Pocus, in the 400 block of Cleveland Street. Join a Hocus Pocus trivia session starting at 6 p.m., followed by a showing of the film on the big screen at 8:30 p.m., a costume contest, games, prizes, giveaways, and a photo booth. For more information on Halloween events this month visit www.downtownclearwater.com/Halloween.
CLEARWATER, FL
suncoastnews.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area

Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Golden Rainbow Ranch selected for big donation

Forming a beautiful, quiet corner of rural Brooksville, the Golden Rainbow Ranch is a non-profit animal rescue and therapy farm that is dedicated to reconnecting people with nature. Kids and families are welcome to come play with their animals- as well as learn about Florida friendly landscaping and plants. But this educational and environmental mecca, which serves those of all ability levels and offers most of its services at no cost, was in need of some refurbishment, including a new wheelchair ramp, tree trimming, and some new fencing.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate room for you!

If you’ve ever dreamed of having a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bedroom, you’re in luck because Vault Collectibles at the Lakeland Antique Mall in Lakeland, Fla., is selling the pirate room props and furniture from Walt Disney World’s Caribbean Beach Resort. In June 2022, we learned the...
LAKELAND, FL
thegabber.com

What’s Happening at Gulfport’s Old Smokin’ J’s?

Abby Baker contributed to this article. Whatever happened to 5145 Gulfport Blvd. after Smokin’ J’s closed? At the time of closure, Smokin J’s owner John Reisebeck didn’t want to announce the seller because things weren’t finalized yet. Although he did say that he was negotiating with a developer after an earlier sale of the BBQ joint fell through.
GULFPORT, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

The Return of the Lake Mirror Classic

In 2020, it seemed like Covid had possibly dealt the final blow to the legendary Lake Mirror Classic Autofestival. That was until Robert D’Angelo picked up the baton and decided to carry it forth. Now D’Angelo, organizing director of the revived festival, is racing toward a legendary return in October for the city of Lakeland.
LAKELAND, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The ONLY Place You’ll Find REAL Snow in Florida

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year!. Soon, we’ll be attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, enjoying the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays (including the Candlelight Processional), and frolicking in snoap (aka FAKE snow). However, there’s one place in Florida that doesn’t need snoap — why? Because it has REAL snow.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Warrior Walk Lakeland

The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
LAKELAND, FL
995qyk.com

The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay

Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia

Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
finehomesandliving.com

Living in Groveland Florida: An Honest Review

If you are considering moving to Groveland, Florida, it’s helpful to learn about the benefits of living in the small town outside of Orlando. Groveland surrounds Lake Lucy just west of Orlando near the growing communities of Clermont and Minneola near Lake Apopka. Because the area offers lovely weather and plenty of amenities, plenty of new homes in Groveland FL continue to pop up in the community.
GROVELAND, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

The Lakelander Magazine

Lakeland, FL
ABOUT

The Lakelander is a city-based culture and lifestyle magazine. We exist to reflect our city and its diversity, to incite pride of place, and to reveal lesser-known facets of our community. We connect people, sources, and ideas.

 http://thelakelander.com

