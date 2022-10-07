Read full article on original website
Garden Guides: Fall Gardening Is Fun!
Fall is my absolute favorite time of year here in Southern Arizona and fall gardening is fun! There are so many plants to try out that thrive in the cool nights and warm days. Now that most summer veggie crops are coming to an end, don’t be sad and certainly don’t give up on your garden. Pull out your old summer crops and compost them (unless you have a known pathogen or insect infestation in which case throw them in the trash.) Mix some fresh compost into your soil before you plant, and this will be sufficient to carry you through the fall and winter months.
Nature Journeys: Beguiling Biodiversity With a Bite
Jaguars, gray hawks, oak trees, various rattlesnakes, mule deer, Mexican poppies, Sonoran toads…These and many other charismatic flora and fauna populating the Sky Islands tend to register strongly on the Richter scale for many people in our region. But there are plenty of other species here in the Madrean Archipelago who tend to run under most people’s radar, but who deserve our attention, admiration and protection. Here’s a look at a few relatively obscure species that we might categorize as Sky Island skulkers.
