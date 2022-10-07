Fall is my absolute favorite time of year here in Southern Arizona and fall gardening is fun! There are so many plants to try out that thrive in the cool nights and warm days. Now that most summer veggie crops are coming to an end, don’t be sad and certainly don’t give up on your garden. Pull out your old summer crops and compost them (unless you have a known pathogen or insect infestation in which case throw them in the trash.) Mix some fresh compost into your soil before you plant, and this will be sufficient to carry you through the fall and winter months.

