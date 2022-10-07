Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Shooting in Hartford Leaves Man Critically Injured
A man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot Saturday afternoon in Hartford. This all happened around 3:25 in the area of 53 Nepaug Street. Officers had initially responded to the area after receiving a report that shots had been fired. Police found a man in...
NBC Connecticut
Windham Hospital Nurses, Healthcare Professionals Continue Contract Negotiations
Nurses and healthcare professionals from Windham Hospital have been in contract talks with Hartford Healthcare for almost a year. While one union seems to be making progress, the other could be moving toward a strike. It’s been nearly three weeks since nurses at Windham Hospital went on strike, and they’re...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Knocked Down at Rocky Hill Nursing Home
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a nursing home in Rocky Hill over the weekend. Crews were called to the Maple View Manor nursing home on Maple Street around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of an activated fire alarm. When crews arrived, they said they found smoke...
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting Dropped off at Firehouse
A shooting is under investigation in Hartford after an injured man was brought to a firehouse on Monday. Officers were called to 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. While police were responding, dispatchers said they were notified that a 19-year-old man had arrived at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Armed Robber Wanted in Connection to Several Thefts in Southeastern Conn.
Police are actively searching for an armed robber that's believed to be responsible for at least six robberies in Southeastern Connecticut Friday night. Ledyard Police said they were called to Pumpkin Hill Marketplace on Gallup Hill Road for an armed robbery. Employees told police than a man robbed the store at gunpoint, ran across the street to a getaway car and drove off.
NBC Connecticut
Child Injured by Lawnmower in Manchester
A child was injured by a lawnmower in Manchester on Saturday. Police said they received a call about a child injured by a lawnmower on Avery Street. Authorities have not released details about the incident or the child that was injured. The extent of the injuries are unclear at this...
NBC Connecticut
Police Seek Witnesses of Serious Crash in West Hartford
Police are looking for witnesses of a serious crash that happened in West Hartford this weekend. Investigators said the crash happened on Albany Avenue on Saturday. Authorities have not released details about the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Bridgeport Shooting
One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Bridgeport early Saturday morning. Dispatchers received several reports of shots fired near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street around 1:40 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive 29-year-old Bridgeport man. He was...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Connecticut
Missing 4-Month-Old Boy From Enfield Found
Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 4-month-old from Enfield. The alert was initially issued by State Police Saturday during the early afternoon hours. Police said they did not believe the child was in danger, but there were concerns about the medical needs of the baby because the equipment needed to provide full care is in the mother's possession.
NBC Connecticut
Homes Needed for All Dogs at Middlebury Animal Rescue Within the Month
An animal rescue in Middlebury needs to find homes for all of its dogs within a month because it is closing for a while and the rescue is putting out an emergency call for help. The Brass City Rescue Alliance will be closing until Spring due to medical circumstances. “We...
NBC Connecticut
Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services
Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
NBC Connecticut
Homemade West Hartford Halloween Display Focuses on Ongoing War in Ukraine
With the ongoing war in Ukraine, one family in West Hartford is sending a powerful message to their neighbors through art and a homemade Halloween display. One house in West Hartford goes over the top for Halloween, but instead of witches, goblins or ghosts, it is a much different scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Dashcam Video Records Shooting That Injured a New Haven Police Officer
Caught on dashcam video, a New Haven police officer was shot by a man, and ultimately returned fire, while responding to a car crash. The suspected shooter is in custody, and the New Haven police chief is calling the injured officer “courageous." In a video released by the Connecticut...
NBC Connecticut
Baby Found Safe in Hartford After Being Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother's Acquaintance
A search for a missing nine-month-old out of Hartford has come to a peaceful end. This all began just after 8 p.m. in the area of 2900 Main Street. Hartford Police say that a woman had left her baby briefly inside a car with a female acquaintance while she went inside an unnamed business.
NBC Connecticut
Police Continue Investigation Into Large Fight Near Southington Apple Harvest Festival
“I just started hearing a lot of screaming and yelling from down here,” Trisha Corrado said. Trisha Corrado was attending the Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday when she heard a disturbance from the distance. “So, I was nervous for my safety and my friends' safety. So, we just decided...
NBC Connecticut
1 Youth Arrested After Large Fight Near Southington Apple Festival
One youth was arrested after a large fight near the Southington Apple Festival on Saturday night. Officers were called to Center Street in front of Anthony Jack's around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a large fight in the road. Police said the fight involved several youths. The officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
State Police Seek Witnesses to Serious, Multi-Vehicle Crash in Bethlehem
State police are looking for witnesses after a serious, multi-vehicle crash in Bethlehem on Friday afternoon. Troopers said a 77-year-old woman from Bethlehem was driving a Toyota Corolla north on Flanders Road around 1:30 p.m. At the same time, a 55-year-old man from Woodbury was driving a BMW behind the...
NBC Connecticut
Wanted Fugitive Gets Caught After Applying for Job at NJ Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement in New Jersey didn't have to look far to find a wanted fugitive — because she applied for a job to join them. Zyeama Johnson was wanted in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on fraud charges. There was also a warrant out for her arrest in Jersey City on traffic charges.
Comments / 0