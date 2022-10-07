ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Shooting in Hartford Leaves Man Critically Injured

A man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot Saturday afternoon in Hartford. This all happened around 3:25 in the area of 53 Nepaug Street. Officers had initially responded to the area after receiving a report that shots had been fired. Police found a man in...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Knocked Down at Rocky Hill Nursing Home

Firefighters knocked down a fire at a nursing home in Rocky Hill over the weekend. Crews were called to the Maple View Manor nursing home on Maple Street around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday after getting a report of an activated fire alarm. When crews arrived, they said they found smoke...
ROCKY HILL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting Dropped off at Firehouse

A shooting is under investigation in Hartford after an injured man was brought to a firehouse on Monday. Officers were called to 281 Barbour St. around 10:45 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. While police were responding, dispatchers said they were notified that a 19-year-old man had arrived at the...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Sports
City
Hartford, CT
State
California State
Local
Connecticut Sports
State
Connecticut State
NBC Connecticut

Armed Robber Wanted in Connection to Several Thefts in Southeastern Conn.

Police are actively searching for an armed robber that's believed to be responsible for at least six robberies in Southeastern Connecticut Friday night. Ledyard Police said they were called to Pumpkin Hill Marketplace on Gallup Hill Road for an armed robbery. Employees told police than a man robbed the store at gunpoint, ran across the street to a getaway car and drove off.
LEDYARD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Child Injured by Lawnmower in Manchester

A child was injured by a lawnmower in Manchester on Saturday. Police said they received a call about a child injured by a lawnmower on Avery Street. Authorities have not released details about the incident or the child that was injured. The extent of the injuries are unclear at this...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Seek Witnesses of Serious Crash in West Hartford

Police are looking for witnesses of a serious crash that happened in West Hartford this weekend. Investigators said the crash happened on Albany Avenue on Saturday. Authorities have not released details about the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Bridgeport Shooting

One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Bridgeport early Saturday morning. Dispatchers received several reports of shots fired near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Broad Street around 1:40 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive 29-year-old Bridgeport man. He was...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Barrera
NBC Connecticut

Missing 4-Month-Old Boy From Enfield Found

Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 4-month-old from Enfield. The alert was initially issued by State Police Saturday during the early afternoon hours. Police said they did not believe the child was in danger, but there were concerns about the medical needs of the baby because the equipment needed to provide full care is in the mother's possession.
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Members of Local Immigrant Community Demand Better Access to Health Care for the Undocumented, Interpretation Services

Members of the local immigrant community are raising their voices, demanding better access to health care. About 20 people marched in a rally in downtown Hartford Wednesday morning, demanding changes from Connecticut health care systems. The movement is called “Make the Road Connecticut,” and the demonstrators are taking steps to...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Dillon Stadium#Hartford Athletic Captain
NBC Connecticut

Dashcam Video Records Shooting That Injured a New Haven Police Officer

Caught on dashcam video, a New Haven police officer was shot by a man, and ultimately returned fire, while responding to a car crash. The suspected shooter is in custody, and the New Haven police chief is calling the injured officer “courageous." In a video released by the Connecticut...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Youth Arrested After Large Fight Near Southington Apple Festival

One youth was arrested after a large fight near the Southington Apple Festival on Saturday night. Officers were called to Center Street in front of Anthony Jack's around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a large fight in the road. Police said the fight involved several youths. The officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Connecticut

State Police Seek Witnesses to Serious, Multi-Vehicle Crash in Bethlehem

State police are looking for witnesses after a serious, multi-vehicle crash in Bethlehem on Friday afternoon. Troopers said a 77-year-old woman from Bethlehem was driving a Toyota Corolla north on Flanders Road around 1:30 p.m. At the same time, a 55-year-old man from Woodbury was driving a BMW behind the...
BETHLEHEM, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy