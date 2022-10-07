ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Subway rider hit in head with pair of scissors

NEW YORK - Police say a woman was attacked with a pair of scissors overnight on the subway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Police said someone threw the scissors at the woman, hitting her in the head. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the suspect ran off. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily News

Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Police Cars#Violent Crime
CBS New York

Police seek suspect in deadly stabbing of man in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police have released pictures of the suspect wanted for the deadly stabbing of a man in Brooklyn. Police said 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside a bar on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. Cox collapsed and later died at the hospital. Police said Cox and the suspect got into a verbal dispute, which led to the stabbing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Brooklyn tragedy: Fatal stabbing suspect lived with victim’s family, dated his sister

A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged victim’s sister when a fight between the two men turned fatal on Sept. 27. The killing has left victim Frederick ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Gunman shoots man, woman in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gunman shot a man and a woman in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The victims were arguing with the suspect near West 149th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot both of them, authorities said. The man, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Bomb threats called into Staten Island doctor’s office

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unidentified woman allegedly called in two bomb threats to a Staten Island medical office on Saturday morning, according to police. At approximately 8:25 a.m., an office located within a building at 501 Seaview Ave. received a phone call that a bomb would go off in the building at 9 a.m., according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The caller reportedly told the person receiving the call to “get out” and “run.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Man fatally stabbed during Brooklyn fight

A Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed early Saturday following fight in Crown Heights, police said. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at 1:30 a.m. in found the victim Kerwin Cox, 35, sprawled out on the ground outside a Soul Food restaurant on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place. Cox had been stabbed in the chest, police said. Neighbors heard people arguing on the street before the ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in Brooklyn, police say

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from stab wounds to his torso in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police said. Officers found Kerwin Cox, 35, lying unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk on Franklin Avenue near Lincoln Place after they were dispatched around 1:30 a.m., according to authorities. He was taken by EMS to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy