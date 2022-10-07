Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police make arrest in deadly, unprovoked stabbing of a man in the subway in the Bronx
A victim in the Bronx collapsed on the platform and died, becoming the seventh person to be killed in the NYC transit system this year, and the second fatal subway stabbing in less than a week.
Woman, 49, bashed over head in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station
A woman was struck in the head as she boarded a subway train in Harlem on Monday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
Subway rider hit in head with pair of scissors
NEW YORK - Police say a woman was attacked with a pair of scissors overnight on the subway. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. Police said someone threw the scissors at the woman, hitting her in the head. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the suspect ran off. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man fatally stabbed on MTA bus in the Bronx
It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near 149th Street and Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack
A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
NYPD: 3 men wanted for multiple violent robberies across the Bronx
Police are asking for the public’s help to find three men in connection to multiple robberies in the last two weeks in the Bronx.
NYPD: 15-year-old robbed at gunpoint on 5 train; suspects at large
Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a teenager at gunpoint on a train in the Bronx last month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen assaulted, stabbed by group of men in targeted attack at Manhattan subway station
A 17-year-old was assaulted and stabbed at a Manhattan subway station by a group of six men he knew on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
17-year-old NYC murder suspect arrested trying to hop subway turnstile
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department has announced the arrest of a...
Police seek suspect in deadly stabbing of man in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police have released pictures of the suspect wanted for the deadly stabbing of a man in Brooklyn. Police said 35-year-old Kerwin Cox was stabbed multiple times at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside a bar on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. Cox collapsed and later died at the hospital. Police said Cox and the suspect got into a verbal dispute, which led to the stabbing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Brooklyn man accused of fatally striking baby daughter faces manslaughter charge
A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged in the death of his 1-year-old daughter after being accused of striking her in the head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklyn tragedy: Fatal stabbing suspect lived with victim’s family, dated his sister
A suspected killer accused of stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn deli shared a roof with his victim, cops say — living in the same cozy, two-story house with three generations of the slain man’s family. Murder suspect Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32, had been dating his alleged victim’s sister when a fight between the two men turned fatal on Sept. 27. The killing has left victim Frederick ...
Gunman shoots man, woman in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gunman shot a man and a woman in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The victims were arguing with the suspect near West 149th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot both of them, authorities said. The man, […]
NBC New York
17-Year-Old Dodging Train Fare Busted by Cops, Arrested for Outstanding Murder Warrant
A teen wanted in a murder investigation in New York City was picked up Friday after police said transit officers spotted the 17-year-old enter a subway station without paying the fare. The arrest unfolded Friday evening at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when Xavier Lowe dodged the fare,...
Crash leaves multiple people injured at Hylan Boulevard intersection: FDNY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two people were hurt in a Sunday morning crash along Hylan Boulevard in Prince’s Bay, according to an FDNY spokesman. Emergency radio transmissions indicated two vehicles were involved in the incident.
Police: Man shot in the leg after dispute in Brooklyn; no arrests
Police found a man shot in the leg in front of a building in Brooklyn
NYPD: Bomb threats called into Staten Island doctor’s office
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unidentified woman allegedly called in two bomb threats to a Staten Island medical office on Saturday morning, according to police. At approximately 8:25 a.m., an office located within a building at 501 Seaview Ave. received a phone call that a bomb would go off in the building at 9 a.m., according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The caller reportedly told the person receiving the call to “get out” and “run.”
Man fatally stabbed during Brooklyn fight
A Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed early Saturday following fight in Crown Heights, police said. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress at 1:30 a.m. in found the victim Kerwin Cox, 35, sprawled out on the ground outside a Soul Food restaurant on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place. Cox had been stabbed in the chest, police said. Neighbors heard people arguing on the street before the ...
Man stabbed to death in Brooklyn, police say
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died from stab wounds to his torso in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, police said. Officers found Kerwin Cox, 35, lying unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk on Franklin Avenue near Lincoln Place after they were dispatched around 1:30 a.m., according to authorities. He was taken by EMS to […]
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0