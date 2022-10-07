ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Listen: JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey meet in first debate for Governor of Illinois

By Dave Marzullo
 4 days ago

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey faced off Thursday night in the first of two debates ahead of November’s election for Governor of Illinois. The debate, hosted by WGN Radio parent Nexstar Media Group, was held at Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal, broadcast on Nexstar TV stations around the state, and streamed by WGN Radio. On-demand audio of the debate is available below.

A second debate between the two candidates will be held on Tuesday night, October 18, at 7pm in Chicago. That debate can again be seen on Nexstar stations including WGN-TV in Chicago and will be broadcast live by WGN Radio.

Cathy DeMatteo Burger
4d ago

I never really get much from any of these debates. It seems all they do is attack each other. Let their actions speak! Look at the mess IL has been in under years of democratic leadership. Do we need any more evidence? Wake up peeps. They tell you everything we want to hear and yet it gets worse.

