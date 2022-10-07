Read full article on original website
Shipping containers wait in Arizona community before going to border
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of Whetstone, just north of Sierra Vista, are not too keen that their community is being used as a staging area for shipping containers being used as barriers at the Mexico border. The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reports some locals find the containers...
KOLD-TV
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
thevailvoice.com
Corona de Tucson Ponders Incorporation
Incorporation is an inclusion of something as a part and whole for the people. The community of Corona de Tucson (CdT) has officially started the exploration process to incorporate. Its residents seek to preserve their environment as they pursue the path of their own township. From its history dating as early as the 1960s, CdT become a master-planned community being big on character, charm, and historical significance with its strong sense of camaraderie. Many are looking to ensure these tranquil sanctuaries are undisturbed by inequitable pricing by Tucson Water, local Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF) taken away, and urban sprawl development created by a growing City of Tucson to our north, while wanting conveniences of having services closer to their homes.
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, Arizona
Stargazing is a very popular hobby as Americans explore and expand outdoor activities. But it requires dark skies which may not be possible in many locations. The ability to see the stars has diminished in many areas. Tucson, Arizona was an early adopter of dark sky policies. It is a host to many businesses and agencies that depend on the protection of night skies.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
azbigmedia.com
MODERNE Communities buys 14 acres in Marana for $4.35M
MODERNE Communities recently closed on its purchase of 14-acres from Gladden Phase II, LLC for $4.35 million. The parcel is situated within the Gladden master planned community in Marana, where MODERNE Communities will develop a build-to-rent community – MODERNE at Gladden Farms. Construction is targeted to begin on the gated community of 182 single-family homes for rent in 2023.
KOLD-TV
Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Lodge on the Desert’s new owners ecstatic about acquisition
Lodge on the Desert, an authentic Old Pueblo boutique-style hotel, has been purchased by Atira Hotels, a hotel management company based in Chicago. For Atira Hotels founder and president, Sanjeev Misra, the acquisition of Lodge on the Desert was “kind of like a love story.” He said he and his family have spent a lot of time in the Southwest region and fell in love with the idea of the area.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo
Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
Autonomous trucking company expands Tucson operation
After a few years' in the state, TuSimple is expanding its Tucson facility, which company co-founder and CEO Xiaodi Hou calls a "crucial arm" of the operation.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
It’s for sale, and it’s a butte
Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
Candidates for Local and LD-19 Offices
The only contested race in Santa Cruz County local elections is the Superior Court Judge (Div 1) race between Jose Luis Castillo and Thomas Fink. Running unopposed are Juan Pablo Guzman, SCC Clerk of the Superior Court, Emilio Velasquez, Justice of the Peace, and Constable Eduardo Huerta. There are no...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor plans to fill border wall gaps in Cochise County with shipping containers
After plugging holes in the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Yuma with shipping containers, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is now looking to do the same in Cochise County. One hundred and thirty double-stacked shipping containers now cover more than 3,800 feet of the previously open border, filling the gap between Yuma County and Mexico.
fishduck.com
Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners
Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
KOLD-TV
U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
Letters to the Editor (Oct. 2022)
For all his valid concerns about poverty and the rising costs of food in our county, Patra Kelly may have quoted Jim Staudacher of ESCCC Food Bank out of context with this statement: “Our area is commonly known as a food desert.” If he was referring to other parts of Santa Cruz County, maybe, but that hackneyed term poorly fits the state of the food system in Patagonia itself. In fact, the USDA has stopped using the term “food desert” in part because its definition was “lacking a full- service grocery store” like a Safeway, Fry’s or Bashas. A chain grocery store in a town our size is no valid indicator of food security!
Let’s Go Get Stones: Monsoon Hiatus
Here it is. Summer 2022. Our second year of retirement. Our second summer in southeastern Arizona and it is a monsoon in full. I’ve taken a few weeks off from rockhounding to take stock of where I’ve been and what I’ve seen and what, if anything, that I have learned.
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
Multiple officers in neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway
On October 9, 2022, the Tucson Police Department arrived at a home located at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Meet Yourself returns to downtown with new changes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 150,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Tucson for Tucson Meet Yourself Friday to Sunday, Oct. 7-9. There will be some changes this year to make the festival more environmentally friendly. There will be no single-use water bottles at the event. Organizers are asking people to bring their own water bottle or they can buy an aluminum one and use the free refillable water stations.
