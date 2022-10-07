Jaguars, gray hawks, oak trees, various rattlesnakes, mule deer, Mexican poppies, Sonoran toads…These and many other charismatic flora and fauna populating the Sky Islands tend to register strongly on the Richter scale for many people in our region. But there are plenty of other species here in the Madrean Archipelago who tend to run under most people’s radar, but who deserve our attention, admiration and protection. Here’s a look at a few relatively obscure species that we might categorize as Sky Island skulkers.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO