Nature Journeys: Beguiling Biodiversity With a Bite
Jaguars, gray hawks, oak trees, various rattlesnakes, mule deer, Mexican poppies, Sonoran toads…These and many other charismatic flora and fauna populating the Sky Islands tend to register strongly on the Richter scale for many people in our region. But there are plenty of other species here in the Madrean Archipelago who tend to run under most people’s radar, but who deserve our attention, admiration and protection. Here’s a look at a few relatively obscure species that we might categorize as Sky Island skulkers.
Let’s Go Get Stones: Monsoon Hiatus
Here it is. Summer 2022. Our second year of retirement. Our second summer in southeastern Arizona and it is a monsoon in full. I’ve taken a few weeks off from rockhounding to take stock of where I’ve been and what I’ve seen and what, if anything, that I have learned.
Glimpses Into Our Past: Parker Canyon
Parker Canyon bears the name of an Arizona pioneering family, headed by William Andrew Parker, who along with several of his adult children, moved to the San Rafael Valley around 1881. “It wasn’t long before the area was known as Parker’s Creek, then as Parker Canyon.” [Kathy Goodwin. A Look at the Parker Family. Zopilote Press, 2006:23-24]. The canyon is best known today for Parker Canyon Lake which was constructed in the early 1960s.
Candidates for Local and LD-19 Offices
The only contested race in Santa Cruz County local elections is the Superior Court Judge (Div 1) race between Jose Luis Castillo and Thomas Fink. Running unopposed are Juan Pablo Guzman, SCC Clerk of the Superior Court, Emilio Velasquez, Justice of the Peace, and Constable Eduardo Huerta. There are no...
