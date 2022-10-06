Phil Graber - age 63 of Jamesport, MO, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, October 9th, 2022, at his home in Jamesport, surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Rosie Graber in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at The Spillman Center in Jamesport. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the evening prior, also at the Spillman Center. Burial will follow the services at Shelburne Baptist Church Cemetery, near Trenton. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport (660) 684-6133.

JAMESPORT, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO