D.J. Lagway, nation's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback, visiting Oklahoma Sooners this weekend

Willis High School (Texas) junior D.J. Lagway is rated the nation's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback by ESPN and a five-star prospect on 247Sports .

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound signal-caller has already trimmed his list to a top 10 of Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and USC.

Lagway has already taken visits to several programs, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, LSU and Oklahoma.

And he's planning to make a return trip to Norman this weekend for the game against Texas.

"I’m really excited to go watch them play this weekend," Lagway said. "I really want to see how Coach (Jeff) Lebby calls his offense and see if I could put myself in that system."

So far, the dynamic playmaker has kept a close eye on the Sooners and has been impressed by the relatively-seamless move from Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables.

"I think the transition had been good so far," Lagway said. "I’m really excited to see how they do in the next couple of years."

That research will continue this weekend during his unofficial visit.

Junior midseason highlights