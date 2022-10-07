Read full article on original website
Police: Victim in double stabbing walked into NJ Home Depot looking for help
Police say a double stabbing in South Brunswick resulted in one of the victims walking into a Home Depot looking for help.
bigislandnow.com
Washington State woman charged with fentanyl and methamphetamine possession on Big Island
A Washington State woman, 32-year-old Courtney Jordan Cato, was charged with fentanyl and methamphetamine possession offenses in relation to an Oct. 5 incident, according to Hawai’i County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Cato was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree (possess 25 or more fentanyl tablets)...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rescuers searching for missing 19-year-old swimmer in Kauai waters
KALIHIWAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple agencies are searching for a 19-year-old man who was last seen in waters off Kauai’s North Shore. County authorities identified him as Jaren Asalele of O’ahu. According to a preliminary report, Asalele was last Saturday afternoon swimming at Kalihiwai Beach. A family member entered...
Car crashes into ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey, catches fire
State police are investigating after a car crashed into a ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey and caught fire.
NBC San Diego
Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard
Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
NBC New York
Woman Fights Off Would-Be Kidnapper Amid Scary Daylight Attack Along Wooded NJ Trails
Police are searching for a man who they said tried to kidnap a woman along a New Jersey trail and drag her into the woods, before she was able to escape the terrifying attack. Lakewood police said it was around 1 p.m. Tuesday when the victim was walking by herself on North Lake Drive when the suspect, a stranger came up behind her. The man grabbed the 55-year-olld woman, tried to cover her mouth and then bring her into a wooded trail, according to police.
MISSING AND ENDANGERED IDAHO TEENS: The boy and girl disappeared more than a week ago
Police are searching for two Idaho teens who have not been seen in over a week and are believed to be in danger. Police are identifying the teens only by their first names, Autumn and William, who also goes by Billy. Autumn was last seen on Sept. 29 while William was last seen on Sept. 30 or Oct. 1, police said. ...
Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in St. Paul crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say one person is dead and three others have minor injuries after a crash Friday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. at Ames and White Bear avenues. The crash is under investigation.
bigislandnow.com
Ironman results: Several Big Island residents finish iconic triathlon
Nearly 40 men and women from Hawaii Island were among the more than 5,000 athletes from around the world to compete in the VinFast Ironman World Championship this week in Kailua-Kona. After a two-year hiatus, the grueling 140.6-mile triathlon returned to the Big Island in an expanded two-day race format with women competing on Thursday and men taking to the course on Saturday.
Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven
A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
bigislandvideonews.com
Closures Planned For Laʻaloa, Magic Sands Beach Parks
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Beginning on Monday, October 31, the two popular Kona beach parks will be temporarily closed for construction that could take up to 8 months. Laʻaloa Beach Park will be closed in its entirety, and Magic Sands Beach Park will be partially closed at its southern end, beginning Monday, October 31.
Hawaii beach park closures to last up to 8 months
There will be a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Laʻaloa Beach Park parking lot.
mauinow.com
Maui boaters blast state cutting spigots at harbors, urge water enforcement instead
Local recreational boaters said water spigot reductions at state harbors are fueling frustrations over water distribution — especially when thirsty hotel users continue to irrigate their properties. “The better question to ask is if I know any boat owners that are happy about it,” Maui boater Brian Yoshikawa said...
More than $500K worth of meth found in tractor-trailer at Highway 86 checkpoint
A 50-year-old man was arrested after Border Patrol agents allegedly found more than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine in a tractor-trailer at the Highway 86 checkpoint. The man, a legal permanent resident, arrived at the immigration checkpoint in a white 2015 Freighliner Friday at around 2:05 a.m. The Border Patrol agent inspecting vehicles in the primary The post More than $500K worth of meth found in tractor-trailer at Highway 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
KITV.com
Two Hawaii families dealing with rare blood condition looking for a bone marrow match
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Hawaii residents are looking for a bone marrow match for their daughters -- a child and adult who both were diagnosed suddenly with Aplastic Anemia in the past month. Rezen Davis, 7, from Kaneohe left Kapiolani Medical Center after being hospitalized for more than three...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Light winds and some afternoon showers close out the weekend
Light winds with afternoon sea breezes are expect for the next several days as an area of low pressure to the north disrupts the trade wind flow. Afternoon clouds and pop-up showers are expected for interior and leeward areas, with a few locally heavy showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly for Hawaii Island. Even wetter weather is possible Tuesday through Thursday statewide as the low draws up deep tropical moisture over the islands. Trade wind conditions may return by the end of the week.
KITV.com
Improv Hawaii has classes and shows for everyone
If you like to make stuff up, want to have fun, or just want to gain confidence...Improv Hawaii has classes for everyone! And for those of you who just want to sit back and relax, they also have monthly improv shows. Kimee Balmilero (Actor/Founder, Improv Hawaii) shared, “Improv Hawaii is...
KITV.com
Hawaii resident wins over $22,000 on penny slot in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) – Another Hawaii resident is coming home from the “Ninth Island” with a boatload of cash!. A Hawaii resident won more than $22,000 on a penny slot machine at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel in Las Vegas this week.
maketimetoseetheworld.com
15+ TOP Things to Do in Maui (Perfect for first-time visitors!)
Our Ultimate Maui Travel Guide has everything you need to plan the perfect trip inc. where to stay, how to get around, money saving tips and the best things to do in Maui, Hawai’i. Maui is the second-largest Hawaiian island and is known for its stunning beaches, view of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Walking 20 miles in each state, twins raise awareness about foster care system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Twin brothers from South Carolina are raising awareness for kids in foster care by walking at least 20 miles in all 50 states. Davon and Tavon Woods were taken from their biological family at birth and placed into the foster care system. The twins were in Honolulu...
Comments / 4