Kailua-kona, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Rescuers searching for missing 19-year-old swimmer in Kauai waters

KALIHIWAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple agencies are searching for a 19-year-old man who was last seen in waters off Kauai’s North Shore. County authorities identified him as Jaren Asalele of O’ahu. According to a preliminary report, Asalele was last Saturday afternoon swimming at Kalihiwai Beach. A family member entered...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
Kailua-kona, HI
NBC San Diego

Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard

Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
NBC New York

Woman Fights Off Would-Be Kidnapper Amid Scary Daylight Attack Along Wooded NJ Trails

Police are searching for a man who they said tried to kidnap a woman along a New Jersey trail and drag her into the woods, before she was able to escape the terrifying attack. Lakewood police said it was around 1 p.m. Tuesday when the victim was walking by herself on North Lake Drive when the suspect, a stranger came up behind her. The man grabbed the 55-year-olld woman, tried to cover her mouth and then bring her into a wooded trail, according to police.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Minnesota

Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in St. Paul crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say one person is dead and three others have minor injuries after a crash Friday evening.The St. Paul Police Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:10 p.m. at Ames and White Bear avenues. The crash is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bigislandnow.com

Ironman results: Several Big Island residents finish iconic triathlon

Nearly 40 men and women from Hawaii Island were among the more than 5,000 athletes from around the world to compete in the VinFast Ironman World Championship this week in Kailua-Kona. After a two-year hiatus, the grueling 140.6-mile triathlon returned to the Big Island in an expanded two-day race format with women competing on Thursday and men taking to the course on Saturday.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
Outsider.com

Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven

A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Closures Planned For Laʻaloa, Magic Sands Beach Parks

KONA, Hawaiʻi - Beginning on Monday, October 31, the two popular Kona beach parks will be temporarily closed for construction that could take up to 8 months. Laʻaloa Beach Park will be closed in its entirety, and Magic Sands Beach Park will be partially closed at its southern end, beginning Monday, October 31.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KESQ News Channel 3

More than $500K worth of meth found in tractor-trailer at Highway 86 checkpoint

A 50-year-old man was arrested after Border Patrol agents allegedly found more than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine in a tractor-trailer at the Highway 86 checkpoint. The man, a legal permanent resident, arrived at the immigration checkpoint in a white 2015 Freighliner Friday at around 2:05 a.m. The Border Patrol agent inspecting vehicles in the primary The post More than $500K worth of meth found in tractor-trailer at Highway 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
IMMIGRATION
hawaiinewsnow.com

Light winds and some afternoon showers close out the weekend

Light winds with afternoon sea breezes are expect for the next several days as an area of low pressure to the north disrupts the trade wind flow. Afternoon clouds and pop-up showers are expected for interior and leeward areas, with a few locally heavy showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly for Hawaii Island. Even wetter weather is possible Tuesday through Thursday statewide as the low draws up deep tropical moisture over the islands. Trade wind conditions may return by the end of the week.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Improv Hawaii has classes and shows for everyone

If you like to make stuff up, want to have fun, or just want to gain confidence...Improv Hawaii has classes for everyone! And for those of you who just want to sit back and relax, they also have monthly improv shows. Kimee Balmilero (Actor/Founder, Improv Hawaii) shared, “Improv Hawaii is...
HAWAII STATE
maketimetoseetheworld.com

15+ TOP Things to Do in Maui (Perfect for first-time visitors!)

Our Ultimate Maui Travel Guide has everything you need to plan the perfect trip inc. where to stay, how to get around, money saving tips and the best things to do in Maui, Hawai’i. Maui is the second-largest Hawaiian island and is known for its stunning beaches, view of...
TRAVEL

