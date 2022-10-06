Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Bob Shelton
Bob Shelton, 89, of Bucklin died Sunday, Oct. 9. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery in Bucklin.
KMZU
Harry J. Wheeler III
Harry J. Wheeler III - age 72 of Cameron, Missouri passed away Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, at his home in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the evening prior at the funeral home. A celebration of life gathering will follow the services on Wednesday at "The Stumble Inn" one block east of the park in Jameson. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
KMZU
Denise Marie (Slusher) Laboube
An Odessa resident, Denise Marie (Slusher) Laboube, 66, died Saturday, October 8, 2022. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at First Christian Church, 224 W. Dryden St., Odessa, MO, 64076. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the church. Interment will be in the Odessa Cemetery in Odessa, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family in care of Doug LaBoube for donations to be split between youth organizations and a scholarship.
KMZU
Phil Graber
Phil Graber - age 63 of Jamesport, MO, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, October 9th, 2022, at his home in Jamesport, surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Rosie Graber in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at The Spillman Center in Jamesport. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the evening prior, also at the Spillman Center. Burial will follow the services at Shelburne Baptist Church Cemetery, near Trenton. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport (660) 684-6133.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
Marjorie J. Emerson
Gallatin resident, Marjorie J. Emerson, 94, died Thursday, October 6, 2022. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society, sent to Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
KMZU
Merry Fay Janes
Merry Fay Janes, 62, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Per Merry’s wishes cremation, no services at this time. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Samantha Janes. Memories of Merry and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Cremation has been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Larry Joe Scheib
Larry Joe Scheib, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. He was born the son of Raymond and Norma (Kephart) Scheib on September 22, 1954 in Kansas City, Missouri. Larry was a laborer for Hibner...
KMZU
Road work scheduled for week of October 10
Missouri Department of Transportation closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes and a 15-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.) More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation *
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMZU
Clinton man injured in single vehicle accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Clinton resident is moderately injured in a single vehicle Johnson County accident over the weekend. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday near Route PP. A westbound traveling vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Jerry Skinner, traveled off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned.
KMZU
Linneus man seriously injured in crash north of Laclede
LINN COUNTY – A Linneus man is seriously injured following an accident Tuesday morning outside of Laclede. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Carlos M. Vega traveled off the right side of MO-5, struck a utility pole and a fence and then overturned. Vega...
KMZU
Former respiratory therapist accused of murder in Livingston County granted change of venue
CHILLICOTHE – A respiratory therapist accused of first degree murder in Livingston County has been granted a change of venue. Online court records say 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall's case has been transferred to Clinton County and continued to Dec. 6 for a 9 a.m. plea or trial setting. Hall...
Comments / 0