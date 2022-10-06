Harry J. Wheeler III - age 72 of Cameron, Missouri passed away Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, at his home in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the evening prior at the funeral home. A celebration of life gathering will follow the services on Wednesday at "The Stumble Inn" one block east of the park in Jameson. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

CAMERON, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO