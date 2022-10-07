Read full article on original website
Breaking: Browns Make Big Trade On Sunday Night
The Cleveland Browns need help on defense. The AFC North franchise is getting some. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns are trading for a Pro Bowl linebacker. "Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB...
Dak Prescott Had 4-Word Message For FOX's Sideline Reporter
As Dak Prescott continues to work his way back from a right thumb injury, Dallas' quarterback was reportedly looking for feedback from members of FOX's broadcast on Sunday. "FOX sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greeted him pregame with a handshake, asking 'How's my grip feel?' Right thumb fracture continues to heal. Dak giving out fist pounds with his right hand, too"
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News
Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Marriage Admission
Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is going viral for his marriage news on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw, who had a tough gambling week last weekend, admitted that he last time he lost this much money, he had a bad prenup. The former Pittsburgh Steelers great has been married four times. "I...
Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady
An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady
While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
Antonio Brown Makes Awful Comment About Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady was one of the few people to stick up for Antonio Brown and help him land a role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his departure from the National Football League. Brown clearly doesn't feel any type of loyalty to the Bucs quarterback, though. In the wake...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are currently playing against the New York Giants in London. So far, it's been a good game for Rodgers and the Packers, who are leading the Giants, 10-3, early in the contest. It's unclear how many of Rodgers' friends and family members made...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video
Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Legend Michael Strahan
Michael Strahan made headlines this week, when the legendary NFL star was off his morning show for the second time in about a week. The legendary New York Giants star lives a pretty busy life, so he likely just had other responsibilities to fulfill during his time away from the show.
NFL World Praying For Former Ohio State Football Star
New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave suffered a scary injury during his team's Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave's head was slammed into the turf as he reeled in the second touchdown of his NFL career. He lay motionless on the field for a few seconds before being checked on by the team's medical staff.
NFL World Reacts To Crushing Teddy Bridgewater News
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has suffered some terrible injuries in his NFL career. But just a few plays into his first start of the season, he suffered another one. On the Dolphins' opening drive against the New York Jets, Bridgewater took a big hit in the endzone from a...
Alabama Player Reveals What Jimbo Fisher Yelled Before Final Play
One Alabama player knew what was coming on the final play of the game against Texas A&M. Terrion Arnold, who's one of Alabama's starting cornerbacks. said after the game that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yelled "Evan, Evan, Evan" and knew that the final pass was going to him (Evan Stewart).
Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Geno Smith Very Clear
Geno Smith is the first quarterback to start any games for the Seattle Seahawks since Russell Wilson made his debut for the team in 2012. Right now, he's balling - and Seahawks legend Richard Sherman is taking notice. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sherman retweeted a user who suggested whether...
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
NFL fans weren't happy with Cris Collinsworth on Sunday evening. The longtime "Sunday Night Football" analyst didn't do his typical "slide in" prior to the Bengals vs. Ravens game. Fans took to social media to weigh in on the disappointing move from Collinsworth. "No ‘Collinsworth Slide’ today? We need that...
Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired
Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Monday
The New York Giants signed a wide receiver to their practice squad on Monday afternoon. The team officially announced the signing of former Bills receiver Robert Foster. Foster played with the Bills from 2018-19 before he played with the Washington Commanders in 2020. His best individual season came in 2018 when he finished with 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns.
