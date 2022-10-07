Read full article on original website
‘Bows Football Final — San Diego State reaction
The latest episode of 'Bows Football Final is now available.
Hawaii football loses 16-14 heartbreaker to San Diego State
Hawaii kicked off its 2022 Mountain West Conference slate on Saturday.
KITV.com
Improv Hawaii has classes and shows for everyone
If you like to make stuff up, want to have fun, or just want to gain confidence...Improv Hawaii has classes for everyone! And for those of you who just want to sit back and relax, they also have monthly improv shows. Kimee Balmilero (Actor/Founder, Improv Hawaii) shared, “Improv Hawaii is...
Hawaii women’s volleyball closes homestand with UCSD victory
The Rainbow Wahine improved to 6-0 in Big West Conference play on Saturday.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Pearl Highlands Center
Hawaii’s Kitchen On the Road features three eateries at Pearl Highlands Center. Pearl Highlands Center is a must-stop entertainment, dining and shopping destination in Pearl City! There are many great restaurants throughout the center, and Kelly stopped in to check out three different ones in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen. She enjoyed the teriyaki bowls from Teriyaki Madness, the food and drinks at Pizza Press, and the tasty sweets at Il Gelato.
KITV.com
Oahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits today
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits starting today. The City and County of Honolulu approved sidewalk dining for a two-year trial program and officials believe this will boost the local economy while giving diners another option for eating out. "Any opportunity you get to eat...
scoringlive.com
No. 2 Punahou picks apart No. 5 Saint Louis, solidifies top spot in ILH
For the past 36 years, the road to the Interscholastic League of Honolulu football championship usually ran through Saint Louis, and this year is no exception. But No. 2-ranked Punahou crossed a major milestone on that journey Saturday afternoon by picking apart the visiting No. 5 Crusaders, 42-21, at Alexander Field to secure the top spot in the upcoming league playoffs. The Buffanblu improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ILH, and by sweeping both games against Saint Louis in the regular season, earned a first-round bye in the playoffs and will then be one victory away from clinching their first state tournament berth since 2014.
PHOTOS: History made in IRONMAN World Championship in Hawaii
Athletes ended their long journey to the cheers of thousands of spectators as they crossed the historic Ali’i Drive finish line.
Live blog: Hawaii football at San Diego State
Fresh off a bye week, Hawaii takes on San Diego State at brand new Snapdragon Stadium.
scoringlive.com
Farrington holds off Roosevelt to secure spot in OIA D1 playoffs
MAKIKI — This one was a firework show. Visiting Farrington outlasted Roosevelt in a 38-30 thriller at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium Friday night to secure a spot in the OIA Division I playoffs, which begins in two weeks. The Governors got contributions across the board in their win as they...
KITV.com
In an effort to boost business, outdoor dining permits to be available to Honolulu restaurants
Starting on Monday, Oahu restaurants can begin applying for outdoor dining permits. The city has approved sidewalk dining for a two year trial program. Restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits - officials believe this boost local economy. Oahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits starting on Monday. The...
The Civil Beat Editorial Board Interview: Honolulu Community Services Director Anton Krucky
Editor’s note: The Civil Beat Editorial Board spoke Tuesday with Anton Krucky, the third director of the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services under Mayor Rick Blangiardi. This interview has been edited for length and clarity and for stories. Krucky began with an overview of his department, which has five divisions.
KITV.com
Oahu residents commemorate first whistleblower of Red Hill contamination
It's been one year since a whistleblower came forward and exposed a fuel leak from the Navy's Red Hill Storage Facility that contaminated water in parts of Oahu. People came out to a gather to remember his efforts and speak out against the contamination. Oahu residents commemorate first whistleblower of...
KITV.com
Aggressive shark spotted breaching at Makaha Beach Park in Leeward Oahu
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach Park after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot shark was spotted on Friday. The shark was spotted breaching the water on the town side of the beach, according to Ocean Safety officials.
Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven
A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
HFD rescues swimmer off the shore of Aulani
The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a swimmer who was on the rocks in the channel near the Aulani Disney Resort in Kapolei.
KITV.com
Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
KITV.com
Two Hawaii families looking for a bone marrow match
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Two Hawaii residents are looking for a bone marrow match for their daughters. A child and adult both were diagnosed suddenly with Aplastic Anemia in the past month. 7-year-old Rezen Davis from Kaneohe left Kapiolani Medical Center after being hospitalized for more than three weeks. Her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State-of-the-art catamaran expected to take Hawaii marine research to ‘new frontiers’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii marine biologists are celebrating what’s being a called a game-changing development for ocean science in the Pacific. The University of Hawaii has announced a state-of-the-art marine research vessel will be joining its fleet next year. Built to be a laboratory and classroom, Imua is a...
