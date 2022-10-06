Read full article on original website
Harry J. Wheeler III
Harry J. Wheeler III - age 72 of Cameron, Missouri passed away Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, at his home in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the evening prior at the funeral home. A celebration of life gathering will follow the services on Wednesday at "The Stumble Inn" one block east of the park in Jameson. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Denise Marie (Slusher) Laboube
An Odessa resident, Denise Marie (Slusher) Laboube, 66, died Saturday, October 8, 2022. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at First Christian Church, 224 W. Dryden St., Odessa, MO, 64076. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the church. Interment will be in the Odessa Cemetery in Odessa, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family in care of Doug LaBoube for donations to be split between youth organizations and a scholarship.
Edith Annabelle (Ann) Horton
Edith Annabelle (Ann) Horton, age 96, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Ann was born on March 23, 1926, in Royal Oaks, Michigan, the daughter of Lee Roy and Meretta (Zimmerlee) Huey. In 1931, she and her family moved back to Bethany, Missouri. They resided there for several years before making their final home in Hamilton, Missouri.
Marjorie J. Emerson
Gallatin resident, Marjorie J. Emerson, 94, died Thursday, October 6, 2022. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society, sent to Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
Merry Fay Janes
Merry Fay Janes, 62, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Per Merry’s wishes cremation, no services at this time. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Samantha Janes. Memories of Merry and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Cremation has been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
Road work scheduled for week of October 10
Missouri Department of Transportation closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes and a 15-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.) More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation *
Clinton man injured in single vehicle accident
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Clinton resident is moderately injured in a single vehicle Johnson County accident over the weekend. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday near Route PP. A westbound traveling vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Jerry Skinner, traveled off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned.
Larry Joe Scheib
Larry Joe Scheib, age 68, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. He was born the son of Raymond and Norma (Kephart) Scheib on September 22, 1954 in Kansas City, Missouri. Larry was a laborer for Hibner...
Clarksdale man arrested following accident
DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. - A single vehicle accident in Dekalb County leaves one with injuries, another with criminal charges. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, 5 miles north of Maysville. A vehicle driven by 23-year-old Manuel Montoya, of Clarksdale, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch and fence.
Linneus man seriously injured in crash north of Laclede
LINN COUNTY – A Linneus man is seriously injured following an accident Tuesday morning outside of Laclede. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Carlos M. Vega traveled off the right side of MO-5, struck a utility pole and a fence and then overturned. Vega...
Man accused of fatal hit and run involving roadworker arrested
CASS COUNTY, Mo. - The man accused of fatally injuring a highway worker in a Cass County hit and run accident early Saturday morning is facing multiple felony charges. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Trent Mitchell, of Independence, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, endangerment of a highway worker, and involuntary manslaughter.
Construction worker hit and killed by vehicle in Cass County
CASS COUNTY – A Kansas City man was killed when he was struck by a car on I-49 in Cass County early Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a northbound 2010 Ford F250 was in a construction zone and struck a worker, identified as Jonathon K. Wilson, 35,. The driver reportedly fled the scene on foot. At this time the driver has not been identified.
Former respiratory therapist accused of murder in Livingston County granted change of venue
CHILLICOTHE – A respiratory therapist accused of first degree murder in Livingston County has been granted a change of venue. Online court records say 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall's case has been transferred to Clinton County and continued to Dec. 6 for a 9 a.m. plea or trial setting. Hall...
Fire truck hit by semi on I-70 causing injuries
An area fire department reminds motorists to slow down and move over, after a close call Friday evening. Blackwater Fire Protection was at the 91-mile marker of I-70 conducting traffic control, according to their post, when a reserve pumper was hit by a semi. Responders said the truck swerved to...
