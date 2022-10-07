VH1’s The Surreal Life: When does it return?

VH1'S The Surreal Life was a popular reality show in the early 2000s that followed the lives of several celebrities who were living under one roof.

The show ultimately ended in 2006 but will be brought back to life in 2022 and now fans want to know when the new season premieres.

The Surreal Life was a popular reality show in the early 2000s Credit: VH1

When does VH1's The Surreal Life return?

Similar to CBS' Celebrity Big Brother, The Surreal Life follows a group of C and D list celebrities as they navigate living together in a luxurious mansion.

For the first time in 16 years, the VH1 classic will be returning to screens for an all-new season.

The Surreal Life will return to screens on October 24, 2022.

Who is in the cast of The Surreal Life season 7?

Over the years, The Surreal Life has seen several stars, including MC Hammer, Vanilla Ice, Brigitte Nielsen, and Flava Flav.

This year, the celebrity cast includes:

Manny Mua

Kim Coles

In the trailer, fans got a glimpse of the unfiltered entertainment that's in store for this season, which will include details on the cast members' sexual history.

In the 30-second clip, Daniels shared that she is recognized as "the girl that f***ed [Donald] Trump," and Rodman later said that his NBA teammate "f***ed my wife" and added that he had to "go play a game that f***ing night."

Muniz then chimed in claiming: "We've all seen Dennis Rodman's dong."

How can I watch VH1's The Surreal Life?

The show can be watched live on VH1 Mondays at 9pm EST.

Fans are also able to catch up on the previous The Surreal Life drama by streaming all five seasons on Paramount+.