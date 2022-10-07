ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Japan to pay up to $320M for US company's chip production

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to 46.6 billion yen ($322 million) to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister said Friday. The announcement to subsidize Micron Technology comes on the heels of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in Japan as the two countries step up cooperation on expanding manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials. “I hope the deal will contribute to further expansion of cooperation between Japan and the United States in the area of semiconductors,” Japan’s Economy and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said. He said the government approved the deal Friday under a law related to economic security.
Reuters

U.S. banks' Q3 profits set to shrink on economic risks, deal slump

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are expected to report weaker third-quarter profits as the economy slowed and volatile markets put the brakes on dealmaking. Four of the nation's largest lenders - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) - will report third-quarter earnings on Friday of next week.
Lisa Su
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.27% to $116.81 Monday morning. NVIDIA shares are trading lower after the United States placed restrictions on exports of certain high-end chips to China. The stock could also be trading lower on continued downward momentum in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company last week lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.
msn.com

Samsung Profit Sinks 32% as Memory Chip Downturn Worsens

(Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported its first profit drop since 2019, underscoring the depth of a global PC and memory chip downturn. Biden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’. Operating profit fell by 32% to 10.8 trillion won ($7.7 billion) for the three months ended September,...
TechSpot

PC makers continue to struggle with declining shipments

In a nutshell: Shipments of traditional PCs continued their downward trajectory in the third quarter. According to International Data Corporation's (IDC) latest report, global shipments totaled 74.3 million units during the three-month period ending September 30, down 15 percent from the 87.3 million PCs that shipped during the same timeframe a year earlier.
TheStreet

Apple Stock Edges Higher As IDC Report Shows Solid Q3 Mac Shipments

Apple (AAPL) shares edged higher Monday following a report that suggested the tech giant was able to buck the trend of cooling personal computer demand with solid third quarter MacBook shipments. The International Data Corporation's closely-tracked survey showed global PC shipments fell 15% from last year to around 74.3 million...
960 The Ref

Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Monday ahead of the latest round of corporate earnings reports and a busy week of inflation updates. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,323 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Major indexes are coming off a volatile week where they notched out gains because of an early two-day rally that shielded stocks from several weak days. U.S. bond trading was closed.
Benzinga

US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
Benzinga

Why Intel Shares Are Falling After AMD News

Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 4.30% to $26.01 Friday morning in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7...
invezz.com

One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline

Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
Fox Business

Jobs data, AMD shares fall and more: Friday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading. JOBS REPORT: This week’s key economic report, September’s employment data out Friday morning, should provide investors with some idea of the impact that higher borrowing costs are having on growth. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv say...
US News and World Report

Chip Stocks Slide as Samsung, AMD Expect Steep Fall in Demand

(Reuters) - Dire forecasts from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Advanced Micro Devices Inc sent chip-related shares lower on Friday, sparking fears that a slump in demand for semiconductors could be much worse than expected. AMD, Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Micron Technology Inc were down between 1.2%...
Motley Fool

The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

TSMC dominates the third-party semiconductor foundry market, giving it immense pricing power. Apple depends on TSMC for its custom chips, and it has little choice but to eat any price increases. Intel is investing tens of billions of dollars into its own foundry business as it looks to shake up...
