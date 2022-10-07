So many events to Choose from here in Billings, so take your pickens. Whiskey Witches and Wizards at Moss Mansion. October 8 (This weekend) This event is 21+. You get to tour the Moss Mansion dressed as you favorite Witch, Wizard or Warlock and enjoy tasty fall cocktails. You have to beware of the Witch Hunters throughout the Mansion and you must avoid them at all costs, or they will trap you forever. At the end of your tour there’s a fun costume contest for Best Witch Hat, and Best Costume. Go get your drink on with your witches! They also have non-alcoholic beverages.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO