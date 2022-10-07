ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Wide Open Stations? Billings Fire Puts on Open Houses In Person

This week, the Billings Fire Department is welcoming one and all back to the Fire Stations across Billings for Fire Prevention Week!. Grab the family, and visit your local fire station. These open houses have been virtual for the last few years, and now with COVID subsided, they are finally able to return to in-person events.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Spooky Fall Fun Going Down this Month in Billings

So many events to Choose from here in Billings, so take your pickens. Whiskey Witches and Wizards at Moss Mansion. October 8 (This weekend) This event is 21+. You get to tour the Moss Mansion dressed as you favorite Witch, Wizard or Warlock and enjoy tasty fall cocktails. You have to beware of the Witch Hunters throughout the Mansion and you must avoid them at all costs, or they will trap you forever. At the end of your tour there’s a fun costume contest for Best Witch Hat, and Best Costume. Go get your drink on with your witches! They also have non-alcoholic beverages.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

5 must-see places in Montana

Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth

A Fisherman's Guide to the Beartooth With each mile gained in elevation, the oxygen deprivation distracts your driving as does the granite splendor you behold at every turn. Even in July the snow stays on the ground at this elevation and skiers, sunny skies, swaying wildflowers, and tourists alike indulge in this rugged high beauty and marvel at the ingenuity of the highway. ...
RED LODGE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Start planning for the Yellowstone International Air Show!

Something exciting is coming to the Magic City next August! The Yellowstone International Air Show (YIAS) is set to begin August 12 – 13, 2023. Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnel from the YIAS committee are making this amazing event possible. Penwell and Mcdonell reached out to city planners to get the airshow approved, and it took about two years to get everything set in motion.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Harvest Fest has something for everyone

If you’re in that fall mood, downtown Billings at the Skypoint for Harvest Fest 2022. It starts bright and early at 9am and runs until 4pm with a little something for everyone including arts and crafts and even live music. It’s sponsored by Montana Brewing Company.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Jam-packed fun in Billings this weekend!

Trying to find something to do this weekend? There is plenty of weekend autumn fun happening around Billings. Yourbigsky lists autumn events that are a must-see this weekend. Downtown Billings has tons of exciting things happening this weekend for the first Friday of the month. See local art at the downtown Billings ArtWalk on Friday, October 7. The artwalk is chock full of interactive activities for all ages. Carlin Bear Don’t Walk is one artist whose work will be featured in the artwalk, showcasing his art exhibition “Home Sweet Home.” Other artists include Sandy Dvarishkis, Sean McCotter, Trevan Hiersche, and Jessica Brophy.
BILLINGS, MT
High School Football PRO

Great Falls, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Billings Skyview High School football team will have a game with Great Falls High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GREAT FALLS, MT
KULR8

Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
BOZEMAN, MT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports

Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
ABSAROKEE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

