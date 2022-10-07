ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution schedule this week

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution schedule this week. You can find information about distributions for the month on the Food Bank Facebook Events Page. – 10 AM to 11 AM at Shirley Hiem Middle School, located at 320 Telegraph Rd, Stafford 22554. – 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at Beulah...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Celebrate Virginia Wine Month and experience Stafford's Tuscany-inspired winery

Celebrate Virginia Wine Month and experience Stafford’s Tuscany-inspired winery. Calling all wine lovers to Stafford, Virginia! Whether you’re looking to relax and unwind, get dressed up, or a little bit of both, consider visiting Potomac Point Vineyard and Winery in Stafford County, Virginia. Potomac Point is situated along...
STAFFORD, VA
fredericksburg.today

Donkey returned safely home in Stafford

From the Stafford’ Sheriff’s Office:–we could never write something so clever!. We will have to be careful with this release to stay out of Facebook Jail, but you should still get a kick out of it! An escaped donkey, we’ll affectionately call “Donkey Hote,” was rescued early this morning and returned home.
STAFFORD, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg law enforcement collects items for Empowerhouse

Fredericksburg law enforcement collects items for Empowerhouse. On July, Empowerhouse’s shelter for survivors of domestic violence experienced a destructive fire in the middle of the night. Fortunately, everyone evacuated safely. However, the storage room with supplies for survivors and their children who stay at the shelter was completely destroyed. Everything had to be tossed due to fire, smoke, or water damage.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburg.today

Tourism revenues in Spotsy surpass pre-pandemic levels

Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) says travelers to Virginia spent $69 million a day in 2021, up from $48 million in 2020. Virginia’s tourism revenues also reached $25.2 billion in 2021, marking an 87% recovery to pre-pandemic spending in 2019. This spending supported 185,000 jobs, $7.1 billion in salaries and wages, and $1.8 billion in state and local taxes. Eighty of Virginia’s 133 localities fully recovered to 2019 levels of spending and many grew even further, including Spotsylvania.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Tonight is the last meeting deputies will attend Spotsylvania School Board meetings

Tonight is the last meeting deputies will attend Spotsylvania School Board meetings. Tonight’s Spotsylvania School Board meeting is the last one where Sheriff Roger Harris will have deputies present. The Sheriff says his deputies have been unnecessarily put in the middle between citizens and School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg, who he says is interfering with the first amendment right people have to speak. Twigg banged his gavel and ordered deputies to remove a woman who was speaking at the podium recently.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

