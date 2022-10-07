Tonight is the last meeting deputies will attend Spotsylvania School Board meetings. Tonight’s Spotsylvania School Board meeting is the last one where Sheriff Roger Harris will have deputies present. The Sheriff says his deputies have been unnecessarily put in the middle between citizens and School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg, who he says is interfering with the first amendment right people have to speak. Twigg banged his gavel and ordered deputies to remove a woman who was speaking at the podium recently.

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO