abc27.com
Steelton Police investigating dumping of rats
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton Police are investigating the dumping of a large number of rats. Police say the incident was reported on October 6 on the 800 block of North Front Street. Officers found individuals collecting the rats and it’s not known at this time where the rats came from.
Man charged with stabbing employee at J&K Salvage in York County
YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault and other offenses related to a stabbing at a York County business Sunday morning. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, no fixed address, is accused of stabbing an employee at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township, according to the township's police department.
Man who posed as central Pa. salvage yard worker accused of stabbing employee
An employee at a York County salvage yard was stabbed Sunday morning by a man in a stolen employee uniform, police said. Dale W. Martin, 29, of no fixed address, stabbed a 64-year-old man in the neck around 6:45 a.m. Sunday at J&K Salvage in Spring Garden Township, where the 64-year-old worked, police said.
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
abc27.com
York man arrested after stabbing
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County arrested a man after a stabbing on Sunday morning. According to Spring Garden Township Police, officers responded to J&K Salvage around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday and found a 64-year-old stabbing victim. The victim said an unknown man was observed...
Dynamite truck explosion at Pennsylvania quarry sends 5 to hospital
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was...
WFMZ-TV Online
RPD: Bar bouncer shot, crashes car on way to hospital
READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning. The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police. The man told investigators he was...
abc27.com
Chambersburg police investigating weekend robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday morning. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cumberland Ave. for a robbery. The victim reported to police that while walking...
Police cancel alert telling residents to ‘shelter in place’ in Cumberland County
Update 4:30 p.m.: Police have canceled this alert. No additional details were released. North Middleton Township police are asking residents in the 100 and 200 blocks of Regal View to shelter in place or vacate the area due to an ongoing incident. Police, who issued the warning just before 3...
local21news.com
Fierce blaze damages two homes in Hamilton Township
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews battled a raging home fire last night in Hamilton Township, according to United Hook & Ladder Fire Company. Officials say that they were called to the fire on Oct. 9 at around 9:00 p.m. for a report of a "well-involved structure" fire with "exposure issues."
'Illegal Dumping' Of Rats On Major Roadway In Steelton, Police Say
"A large amount of rats" were illegally dumped along a major roadway in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Oct. 6, police say. The Steelton Borough police were called to a complaint of a large number of rats in the area of the 800 block of North Front/PA Route 230 in Steelton at approximately 1:13 PM, according to a release by the department the following Monday.
abc27.com
I-81 north reopens after accident in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north, about one mile north of Exit 52B: US 11/TO I-76 Turnpike – Middlesex, closed all lanes on Monday, Oct. 10. It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved or if there...
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Hamilton Township, Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home in Adams County. It began around 9:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cottage Drive in Hamilton Township. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
abc27.com
Lancaster County man arrested for burglary
WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 6, 24-year-old Morgan Carloni of Akron, Pennsylvania was arrested for his alleged connection with a burglary in Lancaster County. According to West Earl Township Police, officers responded to a burglary in progress at around 4 a.m. on Oct. 6. Per a police report, Carloni allegedly entered a home through the first-floor window.
abc27.com
York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
Driver hits fire police worker, 71, and flees from central Pa. festival
A 71-year-old fire police worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Lebanon County last month, according to state police. Suzanne Whitman, of Myerstown, was standing in the middle of Route 343 wearing a high-visibility vest and holding a color wand in Bethel Township due to the Hinklefest Chicken Festival on Sept. 16, state police said.
local21news.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes of the Strinestown Community Fire Company in action
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Strinestown Community Fire Company extinguished an overnight fire in Newberry Township, York County on Monday morning. For more, visit the company's Facebook page:. .
abc27.com
Woman injured in Upper Allen Township motorcycle crash
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was injured after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County. According to police, officers were dispatched to The Meadows at Bumble Bee Hollow, a residential development, at around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. When officers arrived,...
Two suspects wanted in connection to Harrisburg shooting that injured 4
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced Friday that they are searching for two suspects wanted for a shooting that injured four. Yunio L. Fernandez-Morales (right) and Leuri Bido Bido (left) are wanted in connection to the shooting incident that took place Sunday, Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
Explosion in Schuylkill County under investigation
JOLIETT, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal officials are investigating an explosion that occurred in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. According to the Joliett Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an explosion around 12:26 p.m. The deputy chief is not confirming what exactly caused the explosion at this time. Crews tell Eyewitness News a […]
