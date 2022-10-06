RAPID CITY, SD (Oct. 10, 2022) – Laboratories at Monument Health Orthopedic and Specialty Hospital and Monument Health Rapid City Urgent Care, Jackson Blvd. received the COLA Laboratory Excellence Award. COLA is a leading national laboratory accreditor, whose program and standards enable clinical laboratories and staff to meet U.S. Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and other regulatory requirements.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO